Kenny Pickett Jokes About Hand Size, Wearing Gloves In NFL

When Kenny Pickett went through the NFL Draft process, many experts talked frequently about his small hand size. There was some concern that he might have trouble gripping and throwing a football in the NFL, despite putting together Heisman-caliber numbers while at Pitt.

Less than a year after Pittsburgh selected Pickett with the No. 20 pick, the rookie secured a starting spot with the Steelers and had the team in contention for a playoff spot until the final weekend of the season. Not too shabby for a rookie.

This week, Pickett joined the Pat McAfee Show, where McAfee made a few cracks at the quarterback’s hand size and wearing gloves. Pickett rolled with the punches.”

“You know, it felt alright,” Pickett said when asked how the gloves worked. “I wasn’t too confident heading in, but it kinda stuck to the ball, so it was good.”

McAfee later followed up by asking if Pickett will stick with the gloves next season.

“I’ll be wearing gloves next year,” he responded.

Pickett’s numbers weren’t eye-popping, throwing for 2,404 yards with seven touchdowns and nine interceptions. But he played well enough for the Steelers to win seven of their final nine games.

With starting experience under his belt, who knows what Pickett can accomplish in his second NFL season.

Kenny Pickett Wants Steelers to Draft Jordan Addison

Kenny Pickett didn’t make his appearance on the Pat McAfee Show all about him (and his small hands). He also talked about the potential of teaming up again with Jordan Addison.

Pickett and Addison formed an incredible tandem during the 2021 season at Pitt, leading the Panthers to an ACC title. The quarterback said he’d love to have a familiar wide receiver hauling in passes again.

“I would love it [if Pittsburgh drafted Addison], man,” Pickett said. “I just talked to his mother actually yesterday. He’s down in Florida training and I’m excited to get down there and train with him a little bit too. He’s a talented guy man. [Jordan’s] one of the best that I’ve been around.

“Just an all-around receiver, just a route runner. His speed will surprise people. I don’t think people are giving him enough credit for the speed. So, I’m excited to see where he ends up. Hopefully, in the black and gold.”

The Steelers could certainly use some help offensively. Pickett hopes that comes in the form of a familiar face.