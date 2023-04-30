Kenny Pickett makes surprise appearance at Luke Combs show, shotguns beer

As a starting quarterback for the Panthers in college and the Steelers in the NFL, Kenny Pickett has made a home out of Pittsburgh. He looked right at home too inside Acrisure Stadium when he took the stage with country music superstar Luke Combs.

Combs’ world tour made its last latest stop last night in ‘The Steel City’. Even as a fan of the Carolina Panthers, that didn’t stop him from donning some Steeler gear and also bringing out their QB1 in Pickett on stage to delete a pair of Miller Lites.

The shotgunning continued on as Kenny Pickett then fired another one down with Combs backstage.

Pickett just completed his rookie season in Pittsburgh after landing there in the first round of last year’s NFL Draft. He went on to earn the starting job during the season and ended up throwing for just over 2,400 passing yards.

As a man of the people, Kenny Pickett put on a solid performance against Combs in their chug-off. Fans of the black and yellow can now only hope that his outings on the football field next season are equally as impressive.

Pittsburgh Steelers: Final grade is in for 2023 NFL Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers entered the 2023 NFL Draft looking to make upgrades to their roster, coming off a 9-8 season which ended without a playoff appearance.

Pittsburgh had seven picks to fill the holes on its roster, and did just that with an overall class that’s been widely praised by draft pundits. NFL.com draft analyst Chad Reuter unveiled his team-by-team grades for the three-day event — giving the Pittsburgh Steelers an “A” for their selections on Day 1, 2 and 3. Pittsburgh was one of four teams to receive an “A” for all three days of the draft from Reuter. (Baltimore Ravens, Indianapolis Colts, Tampa Bay Buccaneers).

Steelers Draft Picks

Georgia OT Broderick Jones (No. 14 overall)

Penn State CB Joey Porter Jr. (No. 32)

Wisconsin DT Keeanu Benton (No. 49)

Georgia TE Darnell Washington (No. 93)

Wisconsin edge Nick Herbig (No. 132)

Purdue CB Cory Trice Jr. (No. 241)

Maryland OT Spencer Anderson (No. 251)

“Another solid first two days for the Pittsburgh Steelers, with the trade for Jones filling the left tackle spot that was a sore spot last season, Porter picked as a playmaker outside [not just a legacy pick, Benton adding strength and athleticism up front and Washington’s massive frame giving him a chance to excel as a blocker and receiving threat,” Reuter wrote. “Using the early second-rounder gained in the Chase Claypool trade on Porter was a major win.

“Herbig can play inside or outside for the Steelers, with his aggressive nature overcoming his slight build. Anderson has good size and decent athleticism and should land on the roster as a swing tackle.”