Kenny Pickett pressed on how much hand size gets on his nerves in reflecting on NFL Draft

Kenny Pickett had a promising rookie season. However, as the 2023 NFL Draft approaches, we’re reminded of one of the biggest storylines entering last season’s iteration, the size of the quarterback’s hands.

Some theorized Pickett’s hands, which scouts believed to be small, would cause him to fall in last year’s draft. Instead, the Pittsburgh Steelers weren’t scared off, selecting him with their first round pick.

That doesn’t mean it didn’t weigh on Pickett’s mind. He explained during an appearance on The Pivot that he actually tried to stretch his hands out during the process.

“I stretched them out a little bit,” explained Pickett. “I was doing some exercises. Got them to, I think it was like eight and a half at the combine. Eight and five-eighths or something at the Pro Day. So for whatever that’s worth man, I was trying everything I could. I was sleeping in like a split to like, stretch my hand out.

“I’ll do whatever it takes, man. I’ll do whatever.”

Still, Pickett recognizes that it’s something that was completely out of his control. He just tried to be the best at what he could get better at throughout the process, and it ultimately worked out for him.

“Like you said, it’s something you can’t really control. So at the end of the day, I mean I’m just going to go throw,” added Pickett. “I played in the second coldest game in Heinz Field history against the Raiders and you know, we won. The two-minute drill. So we did alright. Yeah, there’s always something, they’re like, once they find something in that draft process, they’re going to hammer it home until the draft. You just hear about all the negatives. Not much of the positives.

“So if I could give any advice to the guys doing it, just keep working and it’ll all work out.”

In the end, it certainly did for Kenny Pickett. The Steelers and Pickett hope their marriage remains a happy one for years to come, proving size isn’t the most important thing.

Kenny Pickett Admits He Had Little Interaction With Steelers Before Being Drafted

Continuing, joining the Pat McAfee Show earlier this offseason, Pickett explained that he had minimal contact with the team throughout the draft process, even going as far as to say it was the least amount of any team.

“They had like minimum, probably like the least amount of communication with me throughout the process,” stated Pickett. “They kind of said like, they knew what I was about. Coach T, I think he like barely watched my Pro Day when he came over. I think that was kind of like, the smoke screen. It’s funny how it goes, what goes on throughout the process.”

Usually NFL teams are grilling their future franchise quarterback for months. Evidently, the Steelers felt comfortable enough with Pickett to play some poker with other teams. It all worked out in the end.

The Steelers won big, gambling and landing Kenny Pickett. Now their future is set, and they’ll hope to build around him moving forward.