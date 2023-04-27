Kenny Pickett recalls first encounter with Ben Roethlisberger

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett hopes to be the next great quarterback in Steelers history.

The one right before him, Ben Roethlisberger, is the best quarterback Pittsburgh had this century. His on-field performance included two Super Bowl titles and six Pro Bowl championships.

Pickett was on the The Pivot Podcast recently and was asked if he was a Roethlisberger fan growing up.

“I was,” Pickett said. “One of my best friends was a diehard Steelers fan. I was an Eagles guy myself so McNabb was my guy. But I always watched Ben. The run he had with AB and Le’Veon and Heath Miller, you watch those games — Martavis Bryant. Those games, those guys were playing at a different level.”

While Pickett and Roethlisberger never played on the Steelers at the same time, Pickett did get a front row view to Roethlisberger as the Pitt Panthers and Pittsburgh Steelers sometimes practice together.

“I was able to see it everyday,” Pickett said. “You can sit on the side after workouts and just watch them and watch the timing, watch them when the ball comes out before guys breaks. Way before I was doing it…I saw how it was supposed to be done from Ben at practice. He was another guy I was you know able to see up close in person which really helped.”

Kenny Pickett and Ben Roethlisberger first talked on the phone

The first time Kenny Pickett interacted on a personal level with Ben Roethlisberger was on a phone call soon after he was drafted.

“First encounter really was a phone call,” Pickett said. “I had a phone call with him and he just congratulated me on getting drafted to the Steelers and what it means to be a Steelers quarterback. I was able to talk to Terry Bradshaw as well on the phone. Just two guys who did a really high level. Hopefully I can have half the success that they’ve had. It’d be a pretty good run.”

In his first season with the Steelers, Pickett started 12 games with a 7-5 record. He threw for 2,404 yards and seven touchdowns.