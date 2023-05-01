Kenny Pickett recalls ‘humbling moment’ in NFL

Over an NFL rookie season, there’s a bevy of welcoming, humbling moments. Not for Kenny Pickett.

The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback played like a savvy veteran over his first season in the league. Evidently, he believes it’s due to him being a humble guy by nature. Pickett explained as much on The Pivot earlier in the week.

The Steelers quarterback was asked to elaborate on what his most humbling moment was in the NFL. Maybe an embarrassing interception, or a crushing sack. Nope. Simply being in the league, with the best players in the world, that feeling was his moment.

“I feel like I’m a humble guy, but once you cross the line, like you have that you’re the man and you can’t get touched out there. You just have that feeling of you’ve been doing this your whole life, you worked hard to be here. You just feel like you can’t get touched,” explained Pickett. “Of course, you’re playing against the best in the world. When I started practicing against Minkah [Fitzpatrick], against TJ [Watt], against Cam [Heyward]. You’re like, ‘These guys can play.’

“It’s a humbling — once you get up here and you see how good everyone is, you can’t have an off day. You’ve got to be on your s— every single day, or you’re going to get beat.”

Kenny Pickett was impressed with the way the Steelers ‘came together as a team’

Nevertheless, the Steelers had some rough patches with Pickett. But the team still banded together to make a run at the postseason.

That was the coolest part of the season for the young quarterback, as he added some context on what the team went through.

“So I definitely came in, I feel like with a humble attitude. But it definitely gets checked when you get blown out like that, and it’s not a good feeling,” added the Steelers’ young quarterback. “I feel like once we hit the bye week, we came together. Like, it could go two ways. This thing could tank and we’d be two and whatever we finish. Or we could push for the playoff and have a shot.

“We ended up having a shot that last week. It didn’t go our way, but it was cool to see the way we finished. The way we came together as a team.”

With that attitude, it’s easy to see why the Steelers pegged Kenny Pickett to be their franchise quarterback. He’s got the correct attitude, and will likely lead Pittsburgh for a long time.