Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett and Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin are friends for many years.

The two played together at Pitt with Pickett enrolling at the school one year after Hamlin. They then spent four season together before Hamlin left for the NFL ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft. Pickett then entered the league ahead of the 2022 season.

It didn’t take long for the two old college teammates to cross paths in the professional ranks.

The Steelers played the Bills in Pickett’s first NFL start and Hamlin got a shot in during the game. He relayed the story to The Pivot Podcast this week.

“So I slid and he hit me late,” Pickett said. “I just got up and I was like, come on man. Because I’ve known Damar so (long). We’ve been going at it for a long time at practices, you name it. Every day in practice, we would go at it. Paris Ford, he was another, every day man love him to death but every day. It’s good competing. I get up he’s like man, I was worried about the fake slide. I was like, get the f*** out of here. Whatever man, but it’s good man. Dane Jackson is on that team too. We were on the same locker row together at Pitt.”

Kenny Pickett explains first encounter with Ben Roethlisberger

Kenny Pickett talked about many different things while on the Pivot Podcast. One of them was his relationship with former Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

Roethlisberger and Pickett never overlapped with the Steelers but when Pickett was at Pitt, he was able to see the two-time Super Bowl winner work on his craft at the practice facility.

But the first time they talked wasn’t until after he was drafted.

“First encounter really was a phone call,” Pickett said. “I had a phone call with him and he just congratulated me on getting drafted to the Steelers and what it means to be a Steelers quarterback. I was able to talk to Terry Bradshaw as well on the phone. Just two guys who did a really high level. Hopefully I can have half the success that they’ve had. It’d be a pretty good run.”