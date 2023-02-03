Kenny Pickett Reveals The Biggest Adjustment Going From College To NFL

College football is already a lot for some players. Taking the step up from there to the NFL is another leap from that for the players lucky enough to make it. After his rookie season with the Pittsburgh Steelers, QB Kenny Pickett says one part of it is a whole new game.

In an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Pickett discussed the sheer amount of defensive looks he saw on a week-to-week basis. Considering pro defenses can handle a lot more when it comes to coverages, he says he never got a snap off to feel fully comfortable to know exactly what defense his opponents were in.

“I think the volume of defense you were seeing week in and week out. I’d say that’s number one for me,” Pickett said. “I study a lot of tape and going through breakdowns was a lot different than going through college breakdowns. You would see a lot of different looks throughout the game. In college, you kind of got comfortable seeing different looks. Because you knew you weren’t going to see too many of them just from what guys can handle. So I’d say the volume of defenses week in and week out was definitely number one for me.”

Considering that shift, Pickett did a decent job in his first NFL season. He finished the year with 2,404 yards and seven touchdowns with nine interceptions in 13 games.

As he went, though, he got so much better. After their bye week, he finished the final eight games with just over 1,400 yards. He also flipped his touchdown to interception ratio with five scores with only one pick. That improvement helped the Steelers finish the year 7-2 in order to make a late playoff push.

Pickett still has a lot to learn at the NFL level. Still, considering how things ended for him in 2022, he should only get better at reading those defenses as he heads into Year Two in 2023.