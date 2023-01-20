Despite a rough season, Kenny Pickett and the Pittsburgh Steelers made the most of the year. Now, they’re looking forward to the next one. With 2022 behind them, the 2023 NFL Draft looms. Pickett has at least one prospect that he’d like to see on his team. Jordan Addison.

Of course, Kenny Pickett and Jordan Addison are familiar with one another. And that’s putting it lightly. They played together at Pittsburgh in college. Now, Pickett wants his receiver back with him in the city they played college ball together.

While talking to Pat McAfee on the former NFL punter’s podcast, the young quarterback was asked about Addison.

“I would love it [if Pittsburgh drafted Addison], man,” Pickett said. “I just talked to his mother actually yesterday. He’s down in Florida training and I’m excited to get down there and train with him a little bit too. He’s a talented guy man. [Jordan’s] one of the best that I’ve been around. Just an all-around receiver, just a route runner. His speed will surprise people. I don’t think people are giving him enough credit for the speed. So I’m excited to see where he ends up. Hopefully, in the black and gold.”

With the relationship that Kenny Pickett and head coach Mike Tomlin have developed, the QB might have a little say in who gets selected. Then again, the team has to make decisions that benefit them as a whole. It’d be great to get another weapon, and a familiar one at that, for Pickett on the offensive side of the ball.

Kenny Pickett Earned Mike Tomlin’s Respect

If he didn’t do much, Kenny Pickett did one thing right. He earned the respect of his head coach. And in turn, the fans. It wasn’t always easy. This wasn’t his team, to begin with. Pickett battled with Mitch Trubisky before and during the season.

At times, it felt like things were going to go off the rails. But the Steelers responded. In fact, they almost backed their way into the playoffs. If it hadn’t been for a couple of other teams pulling off wins to end the year, it would have been black and gold in the postseason yet again.

Now, the Steelers are bringing back their offensive coordinator. Look at that how you want. Matt Canada isn’t exactly the most well-liked man in The Nation. However, it will be nice for Kenny Pickett to have some stability on the coaching staff.

Is next season the big breakthrough for Pickett?