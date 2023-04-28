Kenny Pickett believes the Pittsburgh Steelers have a bright future on the offensive side of the football.

Along with the young quarterback, the franchise has a bevy of gifted playmakers. One of those is last year’s second-rounder, wide receiver George Pickens. Someone Pickett is already developing some nice chemistry with.

Joining the crew on The Pivot, the Steelers quarterback shared his excitement over his future with Pickens moving forward. He believes the wide receiver has plenty of untapped potential Pittsburgh can utilize.

“I think, like you said, he’s shown how athletically gifted he is,” started Pickett. “But I think what I saw today, just kind of working his routes. Like, he wants to become a route runner. He wants to have all those routes in his arsenal, where it’s not just one or two routes where guys really have to worry about.

“So I think when he — once we put that together this spring, along with Diontae [Johnson] on the other side and Pat [Freiermuth] working the middle of the field. Najee [Harris] in the backfield. Like you said, there’s a lot of pieces that are young that we could really build around. But like I said before man, it sounds good on paper. You know, talking about it sounds awesome. We’ve got to go out there and do it. But I’m really encouraged by what I’ve seen early on from everyone.”

More on Pittsburgh Steelers QB Kenny Pickett, WR George Pickens

Moreover, Kenny Pickett and George Pickens may be linked in Pittsburgh for a while. They both entered the NFL in the same draft class, and both figure to lead the Steelers offense for years to come.

During his first season in Pittsburgh, the former Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver showed why many teams were interested in his services. Pickens caught 52 passes over his rookie season, amassing 801 receiving yards and four touchdowns.

Many believe the duo are just scratching the surface of how special they can be in Pittsburgh. After years of Ben Roethlisberger lighting up the field, a youth movement has taken place. Nevertheless, Pickett and Pickens can bring back memories of Roethlisberger and receivers like Antonio Brown.

The Steelers are in a good spot with the amount of youth they have on offense. Moving forward, it’ll be fascinating to watch how they gel. The sky is truly the limit for their group.