Former Green Bay Packers cornerback Kevin King announced he tore his Achilles tendon while working out and is likely to miss the entire 2023 season.

The former Washington Huskies product did not play last season after spending the first part of his career with the Packers. Green Bay selected King in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

King announced his injury in a video this week on his YouTube channel.

“I was training, running around then boom,” King said. “I knew it, took a step, I look back, nobody was behind me … I’m really sitting there like not saying a word. (I’m not saying anything because) I try to deal with it in my head first … I was sitting there for a while now and I knew it you know, because I’ve been around it a little bit. You know, heard stories (about Achilles injuries) and kind of what was going on but I couldn’t believe it and I’m sitting there. Just trying to get my thoughts together. We’re trying to figure out what’s going on.”

King also revealed the emotional toll due to the passing of his little brother.

“You know, but at the same time, it’s like two days ago, my little brother just passed away,” King said. “I’m like am I there’s no way I can sit here and really be tripping too much. Regardless of what (is going on) and my little brother just lost his life. I didn’t really even know how to feel … Of course I have my tears on me and you know I feel like I expressed that … Can’t be ‘woe is me. I’m saying that because I’m blessed.

“I’ve been blessed, you know, and people around me are blessed … But you know, that was just a tough thing for me to swallow. And I’m really still, you know, still processing that and really figuring out how I feel, you know, saying about those things.”

King played five seasons with the Packers and finished with 197 total tackles, 158 solo tackles, five tackles for loss, seven interceptions, 30 pass deflections, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and one sack.

King was a star at Washington, earning second All-Pac 12 honorable mention during his final season.

As a member of the Class of 2013, King was a three-star recruit out of Oakland (Calif.) Bishop O’Dowd, according to the On3 Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He was the No. 70 overall prospect in the state, the No. 68 cornerback in the class and the No. 613 overall prospect in the class.