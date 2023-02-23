Keyshawn Johnson Cooks Fellow ESPN Personality for Lamar Jackson Commentary

Things got heated between Keyshawn Johnson and Chris “Mad Dog” Russo during a debate about Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson on ESPN‘s “First take” Wednesday.

Russo kicked things off by stating he would give Jackson the franchise tag, as opposed to a long-term, fully guaranteed deal — as Jackson seeks.

Mad dog said Lamar Jackson doesn’t deserve a fully guaranteed contract & Keyshawn Johnson cooked him 🔥 pic.twitter.com/BcKm1VcO6t — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) February 22, 2023

“Absolutely not!” Russo said, via Sportskeeda. “He hasn’t been able to finish out the last two seasons. I’m sorry, but he hasn’t finished out the last two seasons. He got hurt two years ago. He got hurt this past year. He’s won one playoff game. His quarterback rating into playoff games in which he has participated in is not good.”

Russo continued, saying he isn’t convinced the Ravens can win a Super Bowl with Jackson under center.

“I’m not convinced you can win a Super Bowl with the way he plays the position and lasting 20 games,” Russo said. “I’m not sure if you can do that. He hasn’t shown he can do it so far. So to give him the most money of any quarterback in the NFL, which is what he’s going to want… I’m not gonna give him the most money. So I would go franchise tag, if it was me.”

Russo’s words fired up Johnson, who made his case for why Jackson is worthy of a contract that places him among the highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL.

Keyshawn Johnson Vouches for Lamar Jackson to Get Paid

“He absolutely, Doggy, deserves every single penny,” Johnson said. “… Have you seen them [Baltimore] with him? Have you seen them without him? That is fine that he has only won one playoff game. There’s a lot of quarterbacks, even the guy up in Buffalo [Josh Allen] — he’s gone to the playoffs, but he’s lost. But they didn’t have a problem paying him. They gave him his money.

“Aaron Rodgers hasn’t won a championship since how long now? They backed up the truck and gave him $150 million of guaranteed money on a three-year deal… In my opinion, he’s as good as Josh Allen.”

In 12 games in 2022, Jackson threw for 2,242 yards, 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions on 62.3% passing. He added 764 yards on the ground and three scores. Per NFL Network, the Ravens plan to slap the franchise tag on Jackson if the two sides can’t come to terms on a long-term deal. The exclusive franchise tag is worth roughly $45 million.