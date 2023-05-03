Kirk Cousins weighs in on future with Minnesota Vikings entering final year of his contract

Kirk Cousins isn’t worrying about what his football future holds beyond the upcoming 2023 NFL season.

Over the lead-up to the 2023 NFL Draft, many pundits predicted the Minnesota Vikings would look to secure a quarterback. They had their chance, as Kentucky’s Will Levis fell into their laps in the first round. Instead, like almost every other franchise, the Vikings passed on Levis, opting for their current plan.

Minnesota drafted USC wide receiver Jordan Addison, and let the world know they’re rolling with Cousins once again. That’s some beautiful music to the signal caller’s ears, but he recognizes he still needs to earn his keep.

“I want to be in Minnesota. That’s kind of a no-brainer,” Cousins told reporters, via NFL.com. “So, hopefully, we can earn the right to do that.”

While Cousins had a fantastic season in 2022, it once again ended in disappointment come the postseason. Additionally, the former Michigan State star is expensive, and the Vikings will have other players to pay in the coming seasons.

That’s led many to believe 2023 could be his last season with the Vikings. The Minnesota quarterback isn’t going there yet, though.

“I don’t think you go there,” Cousins said when asked if he thinks about it potentially being his final season in Minnesota, per NFL.com. “I think it’s healthiest to be present. To be focused on Phase 2, Wednesday, and live right now in the moment. And again, when you do that, you just do it day after day, and you get to next February, and you say, ‘Everything will work out.’

“It’s just best to stay in the present to have March go the way you want it to go.”

More on Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings

Since joining the Vikings via free agency, Kirk Cousins has stacked the board when it comes to his statistics. However, Minnesota hasn’t been able to make good on their Super Bowl aspirations.

Some believed the Vikings were the biggest threat to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC this past season. However, Cousins was tripped up by the upstart New York Giants in the NFC Wild Card Round. A team that was in the midst of a rebuilding season.

If Cousins wants to remain in Minnesota, the best way to do it is to win in the playoffs. He’s shown he can get the job done in the regular season, but the job entails much more than that. Especially at his price.

Time will tell, but 2023 will be a very interesting season for Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings, both for the immediate and long-term future of the duo.