There are many things that go on during NFL games that we have no idea about. Including Al Michaels’ fine dining habits at halftime. His new coworker, Kirk Herbstreit, threw Michaels under the bus during a recent interview.

For many folks, Fridays mean you can look forward to a new episode of “Pardon My Take.” The Barstool staple had Herbstreit on this week. When he was asked about what Al Michaels does during halftime, he cracked.

If you have a secret, don’t let Kirk Herbstreit know about it. Just one question and he’ll start spilling all your dirty laundry on the floor for everyone to see.

Big Cat and PFT Commenter said they heard that Al Michaels has whole meals during games. That was confirmed. However, Herbstreit also said Michaels doesn’t even touch vegetables. And as for his other gigs, he’s lucky to get a sandwich and some chips during halftime.

Michaels on the other hand, eats good. Real good.

“This dude… we get to halftime, I assume it’s him, he’s got steak, shrimp, he doesn’t touch the mashed potatoes, but… and they’ve got like silverware and a plate, and you only have eight minutes in halftime in the NFL, but as soon as halftime’s over, headphones are off, back behind the screen, and they’ve got a table set, and it’s like fine dining for eight minutes, and it’s just, he’s eating and talking, and it blew me away. I was not expecting that, I had never heard that the way you guys have.”

Al Michaels gets what Al Michaels wants.

Does Al Michaels Do It For the Steak and Shrimp?

This season we saw Al Michaels bored, indifferent, and at times annoyed with Thursday Night Football. The new job at Amazon just hasn’t been very fun. However, it has led to lots of hilarious moments throughout the season.

Now that we know that Michaels gets steak and shrimp at halftime, it makes sense. I’d like to see what all is on his list for a show. He’s got a lot of pull apparently. By next season, he and Herbstreit are going to be loading up at a buffet during their eight minutes of halftime.

You know, good for Al Michaels. Do you know how many Broncos games and field goal contests that man had to sit through? Well, it was a lot, because we were all there right with him the whole time.

Let’s just hope halftime isn’t the most exciting part of anyone’s Thursday Night Football next season.