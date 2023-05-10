Allen, Texas native Kyler Murray stepped up this week to support six-year-old William Cho, the lone survivor of the Cho family, which lost three members in this weekend’s mass shooting at the Allen Premium Outlets Mall.

William Cho’s father, Kyu, mother, Cindy, and three-year-old brother, James Cho, were three of the eight fatally wounded victims in the shooting at the hands of now-deceased 33-year-old Mauricio Garcia. The family was at the mall to exchange items they’d received for the six-year-old’s birthday just days before.

Murray donated $15,000 to the GoFundMe campaign that will help support the six-year-old shooting survivor as he recovers from his own injuries and the trauma of the tragedy. The campaign originally began with a goal of raising $50,000. It has now surpassed $1.7 million in donations by more than 33,400 donors. Cho has since been released from ICU care.

.@K1 donates to William Cho after the tragic loss of his family in Allen Texas on Saturday. 💔 pic.twitter.com/KIHKxgvThE — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) May 10, 2023

Texan NFL stars step up with donations

“This is sickening,” Murray tweeted. “Prayers to the mass shooting victims in Allen, Texas. If there is any way I can help those affected by this tragedy please let me know. When is this shit gonna stop?”

One of the GoFundMe campaign’s other top donors is Jets defensive lineman and former 49ers standout Solomon Thomas. Thomas, a first-round draft pick from the 2017 NFL draft out of Stanford, is a Coppell, Texas native. He donated $5,000 to support the young shooting victim.

“Allen is so close to home,” Thomas tweeted. “My heart breaks for Allen, the victims and their families, and all who are affected by this senseless act. We have to find a way to come together to stop gun violence. This has to stop, we are losing so many people.”

Along with the nine people dead, including the shooter, seven more also suffered severe injuries during the attack at the open-air outlet mall. William Cho’s brother was one of three children killed. Another family, the Mendoza’s, lost their two daughters, 11-year-old Daniela and eight-year-old Sofia.

The shooting in Allen was the second-deadliest in the United States in 2023, according to data from the Gun Violence Archive. The same database lists 208 shooting incidents this year as mass shooting events.