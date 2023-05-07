Kyler Murray sounds off on mass shooting in Allen, Texas

The tragic mass shooting that occurred at a popular mall in Allen, Texas on Saturday was very close to home for Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray. The former No. 1 overall selection in the NFL Draft released a statement following the incident.

Murray, a Texas native, attended Allen High School. After learning of the tragedy, he offered to provide assistance to anyone in need.

“This is sickening,” Murray said on Twitter. “Prayers to the mass shooting victims in Allen, Texas. If there is anyway I can help those affected by this tragedy please let me know. When is this s*** gonna stop?”

At least nine people, including the suspect, died in a shooting that occurred at Allen Premium Outlets on Saturday afternoon. An additional seven individuals were injured in the shooting.

According to CNN, victims in Saturday’s senseless attack ranged in age from 5 to 61. Police shot and killed the gunman outside the mall.

Cowboys, Rangers release statements after shooting in Texas

On Sunday, the NFL and MLB organizations located in Dallas released statements regarding the senseless tragedy that unfolded in Allen over the weekend.

The Dallas Cowboys released a statement on Sunday to express their condolences.

“So deeply saddened to see the senseless and tragic loss of life yesterday in Allen,” the NFL organization said. “Our hearts and prayers are with the victims, their families and our community.”

Prior to Sunday’s game between the Texas Rangers and Los Angeles Angels, a moment of silence was held in memory of the victims of Saturday’s events. The game was played at Angel Stadium of Anaheim.

The Rangers also released a statement.

“The Texas Rangers send our deepest condolences and prayers to all those impacted by yesterday’s horrific tragedy in Allen,” the organization said on Twitter. “We thank the entire Angels organization for honoring those lost in a moment of silence before today’s game.”