The Baltimore Ravens didn’t wait until the 2023 NFL Draft actually started to kick off the action on Thursday. On Thursday afternoon, the team announced it had signed star quarterback Lamar Jackson to a five-year contract extension to keep him in place through the 2027 season.

According to CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson, Jackson’s deal with the Ravens is worth $260 million. She added that $185 million is guaranteed.

This comes weeks after Jalen Hurts signed a five-year, $255 million deal with the Philadelphia Eagles. Hurts was the highest paid player in the league for a bit more than two weeks as Jackson is now on top of the mountain. And not just now, but ever.

“You know for the last few months there’s been a lot of ‘he say, she say.’ Lot of nail biting, lot of head scratching going on. But for the next five years,” Jackson said in a video posted with the announcement, before holding a football with a Ravens logo up to the camera, “it’s a lot of Flock going on. Let’s go baby! Let’s go, let’s go. Can’t wait to get there, can’t wait to be there, can’t wait to light up M&T for the next five years. Let’s get it.”

We’ve agreed in principle on a 5-year contract extension with QB @Lj_era8‼️



According to NFL reporter Ari Meirov, Jackson’s cap hit will be significantly lowered on a new contract. Prior to now, Jackson cost $32.4 million against the cap for the Ravens.

Meirov noted the contract extension will likely give the Ravens financial flexibility to beef up the roster.

Jackson and future teammate Odell Beckham Jr. might’ve been hinting at the extension on Twitter

On Tuesday, Jackson tweeted out a GIF of Spongebob Sqaurepants grinning. And on Wednesday, it was Beckham joining the Twitter fun.

Beckham tweeted “BOOOOKUMMM!!” shortly after noon on Wednesday.

The conventional wisdom suggests that the messages from Jackson and Beckham are indicative of a new deal for the quarterback. Jackson has been holding out for a contract extension for months. Ultimately unable to reach a deal, the Ravens put the non-exclusive franchise tag on Jackson.

That enabled other teams to sign him (and forfeit draft picks to the Ravens) but there were no suitors. The quarterback seems on track to be on the Baltimore roster to start the 2023 season, either on the tag or with a new contract extension.

The tweets from Jackson and then Beckham could be signaling that a long-term deal for the quarterback is done.