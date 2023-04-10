Could there be a new wrinkle in the Lamar Jackson drama? Even though the MVP quarterback admitted to wanting a trade recently, he might be willing to stick with the Baltimore Ravens after signing Odell Beckham Jr.

That’s purely speculative, but Jackson seemed pretty upbeat about the news. In a post on Instagram, the quarterback shared a photo of himself FaceTiming with the receiver. Jackson provided the caption, “TRUZZ.”

Could the addition of Beckham be enough to entice Jackson to stick around? Right now, we have no idea. But it couldn’t hurt.

Beckham reportedly agreed to a one-year deal with the Ravens worth $18 million. NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport reported the news on Sunday. Beckham will make $13.835 million in a signing bonus, have a $1.165 million base salary and be eligible for up to $3 million in incentives.

It’s been over a year since Beckham last played. He was a key member of the Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl-winning team — joining late in the 2021 season. He then missed all of last season while recovering from an ACL injury sustained in the Super Bowl.

In late March, it seemed that Jackson’s time in Baltimore was concluding. That still might be the case. But adding Beckham to the roster could help keep the quarterback in town.

Last month, Jackson released a statement on Twitter regarding his situation. It’s then when he revealed he requested a trade.

“In regards to my future plans. As of March 2, I requested a trade from the Ravens organization for which the Ravens have not been interested in meeting my value,” he wrote. “Any and everyone that has met me or been around me know(s) I love the game of football and my dream is to help a team win the Super Bowl.”

Shortly after that was released, reporters asked head coach John Harbaugh for his thoughts on the situation. He still seemed to have hope that Jackson would remain in Baltimore.

“When we’re playing football next year and Lamar Jackson’s the quarterback we’re all gonna be happy,” he said.

So, we’ll see what happens. There’s a good chance Jackson’s time with the Ravens has come to an end. But we’ll definitely be keeping our eyes on the situation now that Beckham is coming to town. That could completely change the game.