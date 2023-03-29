Lamar Jackson Fires Back at Claims He Sat Out Games Because of Money

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson missed the final five games of the 2022 regular season after suffering a sprained PCL.

Amid the discourse surrounding his long-term future in Baltimore, there’s been an underlying narrative that the 2019 NFL MVP may have opted not to return down the stretch, as he had been playing without a long-term contract. In a series of tweets Tuesday, Jackson put the narrative to bed.

I don’t remember me sitting out on my guys week 1 vs jets To week 12 vs Broncos. How come all of a sudden I sit out because of money in which I could’ve got hurt at anytime within that time frame 🤔 When we know the Super Bowl been on my mind since April 2018. — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) March 29, 2023

“I don’t remember me sitting out on my guys week 1 vs jets To week 12 vs Broncos,” Jackson wrote on Twitter. “How come all of a sudden I sit out because of money in which I could’ve got hurt at anytime within that time frame When we know the Super Bowl been on my mind since April 2018.”

Contrary to what his critics have said, Jackson believes returning without a full dose of health would have been detrimental to the Ravens.

“Let’s get real,” Jackson said. “I rather have a 100% PCL than go out there and play horrible forcing myself to put my guys in a bad situation now that’s selfish to me.”

Jackson’s future remains uncertain after the Ravens slapped the non-exclusive franchise tag on him earlier this month. The non-exclusive franchise tag, worth $32.416 million for a quarterback, allows other teams to offer Jackson a contract. The Ravens have the option to match the deal, or decline in exchange for two first-round picks.

Lamar Jackson Requests Trade from Ravens

In a lengthy Twitter thread posted Monday, Jackson, 26, revealed he requested a trade from the organization on March 2. He sent out the messages as a “letter” to his fans.

“As of March 2nd I requested a trade from the Ravens organization for which the Ravens has not been interested in meeting my value, any and everyone that’s has met me or been around me know I love the game of football and my dream is to help a team win the super bowl,” Jackson tweeted. “You all are great but I had to make a business decision that was best for my family and I.

“No matter how far I go or where my career takes me, I’ll continue to be close to my fans of Baltimore Flock nation and the entire State of Maryland. You’ll See me again Truzzzzz.”

While Jackson was tweeting, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh was getting ready to talk with the media in Phoenix. Harbaugh said he hadn’t seen the tweet, but loves Jackson and is under the assumption he’ll be a Raven in 2023.

“I haven’t seen the tweet,” Harbaugh said. “It’s an ongoing process. I’m following it very closely, just like everybody else is here and looking forward to a resolution. I’m excited. Thinking about Lamar all the time. Thinking about him as our quarterback. We’re building our offense around that idea. I’m just looking forward to getting back to football and I’m confident that’s going to happen.”