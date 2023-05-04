Lamar Jackson officially signs mega-deal with Baltimore Ravens

These are beautiful words for Ravens fans. Lamar Jackson is in the building. The quarterback reported to Owings Mills, Maryland, to make his contract official.

And this is what the highest paid player in the NFL looks like when he’s about to sign a $260 million contract extension. For those keeping score (it is the off-season, forgive us), Lamar Jackson’s contract is worth $5 million more than Jalen Hurts, the quarterback of the Eagles.

🎱 is in the building ❗️ pic.twitter.com/TYqqNCMSjr — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) May 4, 2023

Jackson will appear at a press conference later today at Ravens headquarters. It’ll officially end a very tense stretch of weeks as fans pondered whether their favorite quarterback ever will play for Baltimore again. In early March, Jackson asked for a trade as Baltimore used a non-exclusive franchise tag on the QB. However, no team tried to match the Ravens offer.

Then, a week ago, Lamar Jackson was the biggest news of the NFL. He reached an agreement with the Ravens hours before the NFL Draft started in Kansas City. With Jackson safely signed, Baltimore used the draft to give him a significant offensive gift. Lamar Jackson, meet your new receiver, Zay Flowers. He’s a nice addition to Odell Beckham, who signed earlier in April.

“We want to maximize Lamar’s ability,” Ravens GM Eric DeCosta told ProFootTalk. I’ve probably done a poor job of doing that over the last couple of years in some ways by not having more receivers around him. We love the guys we have, but in terms of building the best possible offense, that’s a factor, too.”

The Ravens also shared a photo with Lamar Jackson, pen in hand, as he signed his deal. Yes, he is the highest-paid player in NFL history.

Here are some of the contract details. The Ravens quarterback signed a deal that gives him $185 million in guaranteed money. So it’s worth about $52 million per year. That’s some very nice cash. The business folks call it generational wealth. The deal also bested Hurts’ contract by $1 million a year.

There was a ton of hype about Lamar Jackson representing himself as the media and fans alike pondered if he should hire someone to rep him. After all, we’re talking a lot of money. But DeCosta said Jackson did very well in negotiating for himself.

“Lamar is a good agent from the standpoint of: he asks the right questions; he knows what he wants in a lot of different ways,” DeCosta said. “He’s aware of different mechanisms and issues with the contract language terms, types of structures, things like that. He’s done his homework with all of that stuff and he’s a very, very smart guy, savvy. And he did a great job overall.”