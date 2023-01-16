Lamar Jackson Posts Cryptic Message, Sets Off Rampant Speculation

Though he did not play in his team’s 24-17 defeat to the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson remains the biggest story surrounding the franchise.

Jackson posted a cryptic message on Instagram Monday, leading to more speculation that a split between he and Ravens could be near.

Lamar Jackson posted this to his Instagram story 👀 pic.twitter.com/XdstLaE9op — PFF (@PFF) January 16, 2023

“When you have something good, you don’t play with it,” Jackson said. “You don’t take chances losing it. You don’t neglect it. When you have something good, you pour into it. You appreciate it. Because when you take care of something good, that good thing takes care of you too.”

Jackson, 26, missed the final six games of the season, including playoffs, after he suffered a PCL sprain in Week 13. He did not travel with the team to Cincinnati. Jackson played the 2022 season on a fifth-year option worth $23.016 million and has no guaranteed money after this season.

He reportedly declined a five-year extension offer worth over $250 million with $133 million guaranteed this past offseason, per ESPN. The Ravens are expected to apply their franchise tag on Jackson if both sides fail to reach a deal.

Lamar Jackson Absent for Ravens’ Wild Card Loss

Ahead of the AFC Wild Card game, Jackson provided an update on the status of his knee amid the uncertainty surrounding the injury.

“Thank you everyone for your support and concerns regarding my injuries,” Jackson tweeted. “I want to give you all an update as I am in the recovery process. I’ve suffered a PCL grade 2 sprain on the borderline of a strain 3. There is still inflammation surrounding my knee and my knee remains unstable.

“I’m still in good spirits, as I continue with treatments on the road to recovery. I wish I could be out there with my guys more than anything but I can’t give a 100% of myself to my guys and fans I’m still hopeful we still have a chance.”

The Ravens lost four of six games this season without Jackson. Since selecting Jackson in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft, Baltimore has won eight of 22 games without him. With Jackson under center, the Ravens are 46-19.