Lamar Jackson’s time with the Baltimore Ravens appears to be over. While the MVP quarterback is still currently a member of the roster after the team placed a non-exclusive franchise tag on him, Jackson revealed that he’s requested a trade.

In a lengthy Twitter thread posted Monday, Jackson revealed that he requested a trade from the organization on March 2. He sent out the messages on Twitter as a “letter” to his fans.

“In regards to my future plans. As of March 2, I requested a trade from the Ravens organization for which the Ravens have not been interested in meeting my value,” he wrote. “Any and everyone that has met me or been around me know(s) I love the game of football and my dream is to help a team win the Super Bowl.”

Jackson said he made a “business decision” and that he appreciates all the fan support. To this point, he’s spent his entire career with the Ravens.

Making this public announcement could result in more teams picking up the phone. An MVP quarterback wants out of Baltimore. A lot of teams could be eager to sign Jackson.

The Ravens selected Jackson with the No. 32 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. He won the league’s MVP award in 2019 and is a two-time Pro Bowl selection.

Though teams have had the opportunity to talk with Jackson, it’s been relatively quiet on that front. Perhaps his surprising announcement will prompt more organizations to start looking to make a deal.

Where Will Lamar Jackson Land?

Right now, it’s all speculative right? There’s been really no indication of where Lamar Jackson could play next season. But a few teams have emerged as potential landing spots for the five-year NFL veteran.

Mike Giardi with the NFL Network recently said the Washington Commanders could be in play.

“That whole situation is all over the place,” Giardi said. “There’s bad story after bad story. The owner is very combative. What better way for Daniel Snyder … Baltimore, Washington. I steal your quarterback. I take him for $250 million, plus, whatever it’s going to take …. They’ve had a hole at quarterback, I guess you could say Kirk Cousins was the last good one. They didn’t really care about Kirk Cousins. In fact, the old GM couldn’t really remember his name.”

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler believes two different teams could be in the hunt. He’s keeping his eye on the Tennessee Titans and Minnesota Vikings.

“We just talked about the Jets. If for some reason the Aaron Rodgers trade would fall through–nobody expects that– they could pivot to Jackson,” Fowler said, per Bleacher Report.

“And then when you talk about good fits, I asked some executives around the league what teams would make sense. They mention Tennessee, who just cleared some cap space. They have a new GM Ran Carthon, who’s working on the roster — they could use a running quarterback; they have experience with that in the past. And even a wild card like Minnesota. Kirk Cousins has one year left on his contract if they want to reestablish their identity there.”

One thing is for certain — the Lamar Jackson situation just got much more compelling with his announcement on Monday.