Lamar Jackson sets extremely lofty goal for his passing this season

Lamar Jackson is back with the Baltimore Ravens, and he’s setting some huge goals for himself.

The long-awaited return of the star quarterback was confirmed last week, when Jackson finally inked an extension with the franchise. Now the highest paid player in the league, the former NFL MVP is ready to shatter some more records.

Some may be surprised, but Jackson wants to throw for an inordinate amount of yards in 2023. Check out what he said on Thursday, when he officially inked his new deal.

Lamar Jackson sounds excited about the Ravens’ off-season additions, saying today, “I want to throw for like 6,000 yards with the weapons we have.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 4, 2023

“I want to throw for like 6,000 yards with the weapons we have,” the Baltimore Ravens quarterback said, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Heck, never doubt Jackson. The Ravens went out and got him Odell Beckham Jr. and Zay Flowers over the last month, who knows what he can get done.

Honestly, the biggest detriment to Jackson’s passing numbers may be his ability to run the football. You can’t do both on the same play. He may accumulate 6,000 total yards, but simply passing for that much seems a little more than lofty.

Nevertheless, the NFL is better when Lamar Jackson is making plays for the Baltimore Ravens. It’ll be fun to have him back in the fold, healthy and happy in 2023.

Lamar Jackson officially signs mega-deal with Baltimore Ravens

Moreover, Lamar Jackson officially became the highest-paid player in the league on Thursday afternoon when he signed his $260 million contract extension. For those keeping score, Jackson’s contract is worth $5 million more than Jalen Hurts, the quarterback of the Philadelphia Eagles.

It officially ended a very tense stretch of weeks as fans pondered whether their favorite quarterback ever will play for Baltimore again. In early March, Jackson asked for a trade as Baltimore used a non-exclusive franchise tag on the QB. However, no team tried to match the Ravens offer.

Then, a week ago, Lamar Jackson was the biggest news of the NFL. He reached an agreement with the Ravens hours before the NFL Draft started in Kansas City.

“We want to maximize Lamar’s ability,” Ravens GM Eric DeCosta told ProFootballTalk. “I’ve probably done a poor job of doing that over the last couple of years in some ways by not having more receivers around him.

“We love the guys we have, but in terms of building the best possible offense, that’s a factor, too.”

Fun times are ahead in Baltimore, and the quarterback of the Ravens is a very rich man.

Outsider’s Suzanne Haliburton contributed to this article.