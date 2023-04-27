Lamar Jackson speaks out after reaching mega-deal with Baltimore Ravens

It took longer than he would’ve liked, but Lamar Jackson finally reached an agreement with the Baltimore Ravens. The 2019 NFL MVP signed an historic deal and will remain with the franchise through the 2028 season.

Jackson and the Ravens agreed to terms on a five-year deal worth $260 million, making him the highest-paid player in league history. It comes on the heels of Jalen Hurts inking a deal with the Philadelphia Eagles for five years, $255 million.

After the deal was done, Jackson posted a video reacting to his situation. As you might imagine he seemed pretty excited.

“You know, for the last few months there’s been a lot of he-say, she-say. A lot of nail-biting, a lot of head-scratching going on,” Jackson said. “But for the next five years, there’s a lot of flock going on. Let’s go! Can’t wait to get there.”

According to CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson, Jackson receives $185 million in guaranteed money.

Jackson requested a trade out of the organization in early March. He made his request public by announcing his decision on Twitter. But with the team adding wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., it seems the MVP quarterback reconsidered his options.

Jackson has spent his entire NFL career with the Ravens. He’s a two-time Pro Bowl selection and won the league’s MVP award in 2019. He owns a 45-16 record as a starting quarterback in Baltimore.

Lamar Jackson Odell Beckham Jr. Hinted at Extension

Although an announcement regarding Jackson’s contract didn’t come until Thursday afternoon, it seems that the quarterback and his new teammate, Odell Beckham Jr., knew about the extension. The two had some interesting posts on Twitter earlier in the week.

Jackson tweeted out a GIF of Spongebob Sqaurepants grinning. Wednesday, it was Beckham joining the Twitter fun.

Beckham tweeted “BOOOOKUMMM!!” shortly after noon on Wednesday.

We’re guessing that the two knew that a deal was going to get done. It was probably just a matter of dotting the “Is” and crossing the “Ts” before an official announcement could get released.

Jackson appeared to be on his way out of Baltimore just a month ago. He requested a trade out of the organization, and looked like he was prepared to move on.

However, things changed once the organization inked Beckham to a one-year deal worth $18 million. A few weeks later, Jackson got his big pay day.

Now the tandem attempts to bring a Super Bowl ring back to Baltimore.