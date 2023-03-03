Lamar Jackson Teammate Makes Surprising Admission About QB Negotiation

As people try to read the whims of Aaron Rodgers or Derek Carr, there’s another prominent NFL quarterback story percolating out east. Is Lamar Jackson sticking around Baltimore?

Jackson’s immediate future is a major story this week in Indianapolis as the NFL conducts its annual scouting combine. Other prominent Ravens also are weighing in. That includes big Calais Campbell, the Baltimore defensive end. Campbell made an appearance on NFL Network this week. And although he plays defense, some of the questions were about the offense and Lamar Jackson.

“He wants to get a deal done and that’s the most important part,” Campbell said of Jackson. “Sometimes guys who are part of a team and don’t want to be there anymore, use (free agency) as an opportunity to go elsewhere. But he wants to be (with the Ravens).

Lamar Jackson is representing himself in contract negotiations with the team. His current deal with the Ravens expires this month. He reportedly wants a contract similar to the one given to Deshaun Watson when he signed last year with Cleveland. The Browns pay Watson a fully-guaranteed $50 million a year. NFL Network reported that the Ravens can match the money, but will only guarantee about 68 percent of it.

The Ravens have until Tuesday to place a franchise tag on Jackson. At that point, Jackson can either accept the deal or ask to be traded. If Baltimore goes with an exclusive tag, then Lamar Jackson can bank $45 million for a year.

Or, the Ravens might decide to use a non-exclusive tag. That means Jackson’s salary would be $32.4 million. But, he’s also free to talk to other teams. Baltimore has the right to counter any other team’s contract offer. But if Jackson goes with another team, then the Ravens receive two first-round draft picks in return.

No wonder reporters asked Eric DeCosta, the Ravens general manager, so many questions about Lamar Jackson.

“We’re hopeful that we’ll get a deal done with Lamar before that happens,” DeCosta said of a possible franchise tag. The GM said he met recently with Jackson.

“We both understand the urgency of the situation,” DeCosta said. “There’s been a good dialogue, good discussion. I’m optimistic as I continue to be optimistic and we’ll see where it goes.”

But while DeCosta is in Indy, he is making contigency plans. News broke that the Ravens were one of several teams that interviewed Anthony Richardson. The Florida quarterback is a raw talent. He’s got a first-round grade with teams projecting that Richardson, a dual threat like Jackson, we’ll do well in the NFL.

“We’ll have a plan,” DeCosta said of his overall approach. “Obviously, I’m going to think about everything. But I’m not really — I don’t fear a lot of different things. If you think about it, and you plan for it, you discuss it, you talk about it, then what’s the point of fear? So, it’s not like we didn’t know we might be in this position last year at this time.

“So, we’ve had a full year to really discuss all the different plans. We’ll make the right decision.”