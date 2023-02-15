Larry Fitzgerald Explains Why Aaron Rodgers Should Go to the Dallas Cowboys Today

Let’s spin the Aaron Rodgers wheel and predict his future. Will he play, stick with Green Bay or swap teams? Former NFL great Larry Fitzgerald threw out a surprising option.

With apologies to Dak Prescott, Fitzgerald, the Arizona Cardinal legend, believes Aaron Rodgers should sign with the Dallas Cowboys. And his reasons are very solid. Will they make sense financially? That’s not for us to decide. The days after the Super Bowl heading into mid-March are speculation season.

Fitzgerald did an appearance Wednesday on the Let’s Go show on Mad Dog Sports Radio. He dismissed all the rumors in regards to Aaron Rodgers headed to the Jets. Reuniting with former Packers offensive coordinator Nathanial Hackett doesn’t seem that enticing.

But how about another reunion?

Fitzgerald said Rodgers could go with “something a lot more controversial, like for him to go to the Dallas Cowboys, where he could be reunited with Mike McCarthy.”

McCarthy was the head coach of the Packers when the team won the Super Bowl in February, 2011. Coincidentally, Rodgers and company won the game at AT&T Stadium, the home field of the Cowboys. Now, let’s get back to Fitzgerald’s opinion about Rodgers future, if he signs with Dallas.

“He’ll have a team around him that’s ready made,” Fitzgerald said. “Top three defense in the league, a plethora of weapons from the outside. Obviously, you’ll have to make a decision on (tailback) Ezekiel Elliott and his future. But hopefully (Tony) Pollard is coming back and he’s healthy. They have a really, really strong offense.

Deadline for Aaron Rodgers’ Decision Likely Is Mid-March

Currently, Aaron Rodgers probably is packing and/or on his way to his four-day isolation retreat. There, he will stay in a tiny dark house and mull his future, or anything else on his mind. By design, he’ll only have his thoughts to entertain him.

Rodgers indicated that he’ll take the trip this week. Meanwhile, Green Bay president Mark Murphy said there is no deadline, per se, for Rodgers to decide what to do. But he anticipates that something will be known by mid-March, the start of free agency. The 39-year-old Aaron Rodgers still has two years remaining on his contract with Green Bay.

ESPN reported earlier this week that the Jets already have reached out to Packer management to inquire about Rodgers. The New York franchise needs a veteran quarterback and appears to want to move past Zach Wilson.

Meanwhile, the Las Vegas Raiders also may be a player for Rodgers’ services. Las Vegas released starting QB Derek Carr. And Vegas receiver Davante Adams, a one-time Packer, is trying to get his old quarterback to move to Sin City.

However, most teams that would sign Rodgers would want a guarantee that he’ll play for two years, otherwise he’s not worth the investment. Rodgers said a week ago that he’s going on his retreat to decide whether he still wants to play.