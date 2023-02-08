Las Vegas Casino Offers Insane $1 Million Super Bowl Package

Are you too boujee to just simply attend Super Bowl LVII? If you’re looking for an experience unlike anything else for this year’s big game, Wynn has you covered.

This year, Wynn is offering an “Over the Top,” Super Bowl package at the oh-so-low price of $1 million. While most of us can’t afford to drop that kind of cash, you do get quite a bit as part of the deal.

TMZ Sports laid out exactly what comes with the $1 million check you give to Wynn. It’s definitely a one-of-a-kind experience for the NFL‘s biggest game:

Private jet to and from Super Bowl LVII for 12 people

Meet and greet with Shaquille O’Neal, Rob Gronkowski and Guy Fieri

Unlimited vodka and champagne

Security

Access to VIP bathrooms

Spa day

Is it worth it? Maybe if you’ve got a spare $1 million just lying around. For most of us, though, the answer is a hard “No.”

On the Topic of $1 Million and the Super Bowl …

The thing about Wynn’s luxurious Super Bowl LVII package is that you actually get something in return. Actually, you receive quite a bit. It’s better than the uncertainty of getting nothing. Or is it?

One sports gambler may not think so. An unnamed individual placed the first $1 million bet on the Super Bowl last week. Talk about faith.

The bettor placed a $1 million wager on the Philadelphia Eagles defeating the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. If that happens, it’ll be an $800,000 payout.

Philadelphia opened as a 1.5-point favorite for the game.

Maybe you’re into sports betting but don’t have $1 million to spend. No problem, we can help you out with some recent trends — although they have absolutely nothing to do with what’s happening on the field.

According to The Athletic, the last eight teams that have won the pre-game coin toss have lost the Super Bowl. That seems almost impossible.

Additionally, the team that has worn the white jersey has claimed a ring in 15 of the last 18 Super Bowls, per FanSided. This year, the Chiefs are going with the white uniforms.

Maybe you’re superstitious — or maybe just a little stitious — but those are some trends worth looking at heading into Super Bowl LVII if you’re a bettor.