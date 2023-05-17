Davante Adams shuts down narrative that he needs Aaron Rodgers to be among NFL greats

When the two were teammates for the Green Bay Packers, quarterback Aaron Rodgers and wide receiver Davante Adams were one of the most electric offensive duos in NFL history. Rodgers had back-to-back seasons in 2020 and 2021 where he took home the league’s MVP award, and in both years Adams was far and away his top target.

The two have since parted ways with each other and Green Bay, with Adams entering his second season with the Las Vegas Raiders and Rodgers recently traded to the New York Jets.

The two will forever be associated with each other for the success they achieved together, but in some corners, a narrative was also created that Adams’ success was largely predicated on Rodgers. A narrative that Adams told The Ringer he believes he’s shut down following his impressive first season in Las Vegas.

“Now people can’t say that,” Adams said. “That’ll never be the narrative ever again. … It proved that I am me. A quarterback doesn’t make me. … I make me. And I can do it consistently at this level.”

Adams had at least 100 catches, over 1,000 receiving yards, and over 10 touchdowns in his last two seasons in Green Bay when Rodgers was in prime form. And last season for the Raiders he replicated those same numbers without him, ending the 2022 season with 100 catches for 1,516 yards and 14 touchdowns.

“That’s why [last] season meant a lot,” Adams said. “Even if I went and played like dog shit next year, they can’t say it. Because now I’ve already proved it throughout the course of a season, played every game, and put together a résumé that says I do not need. … You can erase all the numbers. You can just write in: He didn’t need Aaron Rodgers.”

The future of Davante Adams

Davante Adams may have proved he doesn’t need Aaron Rodgers last season, but he’ll have to prove he doesn’t need Derek Carr this season. Adams reunited with his former college quarterback in Las Vegas last season, but in March he signed a four-year contract, $150 million contract with the New Orleans Saints.

One week later the Raiders signed former San Fransisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to a three-year, $67.5 million deal, as Adams will now look to maintain his production with his third different quarterback in three seasons.