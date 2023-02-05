Las Vegas Raiders, Maxx Crosby Surprise Child Reporter at NFL Pro Bowl

Attending a Super Bowl is a lifelong dream of almost every NFL fan. Thanks to Maxx Crosby and the Las Vegas Raiders, a 10-year-old reporter will be heading to the biggest game of the year next weekend.

Jeremiah Fennell, a child reporter who attended the Pro Bowl to interview a number of NFL players, received the ultimate surprise this week. While speaking with Crosby, the Raiders defensive end revealed to the 10-year-old that he’d be heading to the Super Bowl.

Once Crosby delivered the news, Fennell gave him a big hug. It’s one of the best videos you’ll see from the Pro Bowl:

Our favorite reporter is BACK for Pro Bowl!



Jeremiah has his own YouTube channel, named Jeremiah One and Five. He has several interviews with NFL players and received a great opportunity to attend the Pro Bowl.

Now, he’ll get a chance to work and enjoy the biggest game of the year, Super Bowl LVII. We can’t wait to see what kind of content he comes up with before the showdown between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs.

Interesting Super Bowl Jersey Statistic

When Jeremiah Fennel gets to Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, AZ, we’re going to need him to investigate this uniform situation. Apparently, you can fairly accurately predict the winner based on which jerseys the teams wear.

According to FanSided, the team wearing a white jersey has won 15 of the last 18 Super Bowls. Funny enough, both this year’s participants — Chiefs and Eagles — both hoisted the Lombardi Trophy while wearing their team color jerseys.

This year, the Chiefs will be wearing the white jerseys while the Eagles go with green. So, if you’re interested in placing a few bucks on this year’s big game, apparently all you need to know is jersey color.

We’ll see if the trend continues next week at State Farm Stadium.