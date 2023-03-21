Jimmy Garoppolo Tells the Story of His First Encounter with Tom Brady

Jimmy Garoppolo’s recently signed three-year, $67.5 million contract with the Las Vegas Raiders marks the third NFL franchise of his career. Garoppolo spent the last six seasons in San Francisco, where he started 55 games for the 49ers. But his career started in New England, where he was the backup to recently retired legend Tom Brady.

In Garoppolo’s first press conference with the Raiders, a media member asked him what the most important thing was that he learned from Brady and has carried with him as a starter.

“Work ethic’s probably still up there,” Garoppolo said. “It’s preparation or work ethic, I think. Those two things, NFL is a hard place, you know, a lot of talent, everyone’s fast, everyone can throw, all these things, but I think those two things will really set you apart and your mindset too. It’s not easy to win games in this league, but if you’ve got those little things going for you, you got a chance.”

Brady’s work ethic that’s something that’s never been questioned, and a great trait to take from the consensus greatest quarterback of all time. And hopefully for Raiders fans, Garoppolo can bring that same work ethic with him to Las Vegas

Garoppolo and Josh McDaniels

Jimmy Garoppolo’s move to Vegas also marks a reunion for himself and Las Vegas head coach Josh McDaniels. McDaniels was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for New England while Garoppolo was still a Patriot, and he also spoke on their first encounter heading into his rookie season.

“Yeah, we actually had a funny first interaction,” Jimmy said. “So it was the combine process. You go on your one day visit to a team and I was meeting with Josh. He was running me through the offense on the board and I don’t know if it was planned, but I swear he planned it, Tom Brady walked in. And I thought it was to throw me off a little bit because, you know, I had never met him before, and a little starstruck. But yeah, he walked out, and Josh kept going with the teaching and that was our first interaction.”

Nobody can blame a young Garoppolo for being a little starstruck around a legend for the first time, as he’s now the star under center for the Raiders. Garoppolo was 2-0 in his only two starts in New England under McDaniels, and can hopefully maintain that same success in Sin City.