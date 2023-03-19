Las Vegas Raiders Reportedly Turned Down Franchise-Altering, Blockbuster Trade

The Las Vegas Raiders recently signed free agent quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to a three-year deal worth north of $72 million, but their offseason almost went in an entirely different direction by way of a major trade.

According to The Athletic, the Raiders were in discussions with the Chicago Bears about a trade up to the NFL Draft’s No. 1 overall pick before the Carolina Panthers moved up to the top spot.

The Athletic reported that while the Raiders did not make an official offer during trade discussions, they did learn Chicago’s price. It was a hefty one.

The Bears were reportedly looking for the Raiders’ first- and second-round picks this year, two future first-round picks and an additional future second-round pick.

In comparison, the Panthers moved up to No. 1 in exchange for first- and second-round picks this year, a 2024 first-round pick and a 2025 second-round pick, in addition to wide receiver D.J. Moore. Carolina previously held the No. 7 overall pick. The Raiders currently sit at No. 7.

Drafting a quarterback isn’t out of the realm of the possibilities for the Raiders at No. 7. Four quarterbacks are likely to go as early as the top ten in April. Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, Alabama’s Bryce Young, Kentucky’s Will Levis and Florida’s Anthony Richardson are the top quarterbacks in this year’s draft class.

Raiders Move Forward With Jimmy Garoppolo After No Trade

Everyone expected the Raiders to move on from Derek Carr this offseason, and that is exactly what happened. The Raiders tried to trade Carr, but he eventually became a free agent and signed with the New Orleans Saints.

Las Vegas was rumored to be a hot landing spot for the draft’s top signal-callers, and the Raiders were also seemingly an option for Tom Brady if he didn’t retire. Aaron Rodgers was also a potential option for Las Vegas at times.

Now, Garoppolo moves forward as the Raiders’ starting quarterback. $45 million of his new contract is guaranteed. His average salary will be just north of $24 million per year. There is an out in Garoppolo’s deal after the 2023 season, though it would come with a dead cap hit of almost $19 million.

Garoppolo has dealt with injuries throughout his NFL career, but he has had longstanding success when healthy. He has a career 67.6 completion percentage for 14,289 yards, 87 touchdowns and 42 interceptions. Those numbers might not blow you away, but his team record might.

After going 2-0 as a starter in New England, he joined the 49ers and led San Francisco to a 40-17 record over parts of six seasons. He has six playoff starts to his name, with a 4-2 record in that time.