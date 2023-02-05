Josh Jacobs Slams the NFL’s New Pro Bowl Format

Pro Bowl changes were needed from the NFL, with the event not resembling football over the past few years. A more fun format was pivoted to this season, with skill competitions occurring on Thursday and a flag football game on Sunday. Jury is still out on the general thoughts of the weekend but there’s already somebody who is fed up.

Las Vegas running back Josh Jacobs is not a fan of the new look Pro Bowl. While he does not have a previous appearance to compare to, Jacobs was not shy with his feelings, slamming the weekend.

“This sh*t is stupid,” Jacobs said.

Jacobs was named a Pro Bowler after the 2020 season but the event did not take place. COVID-19 shut everything down and Jacobs was not able to participate in the old format.

Some fun games occurred in Las Vegas on Thursday, with the AFC and NFC battling out in the likes of dodgeball, longest drive, and best catch. Even with Jacobs being in his home town, he does not enjoy that weekend.

Maybe the flag football game will change his mind. Jacobs could go back to his high school 7v7 days but do so while going up against some of the best players in the NFL.

Josh Jacobs Earns Pro Bowl Appearance After Leading NFL In Rushing

Jacobs may not enjoy the event but he sure deserved to be there. Not a lot of things went right offensively for Las Vegas this year but the run game was one. Head coach Josh McDaniels saw his running back rush for 1,653 yards and 12 touchdowns.

The rushing title was awarded to Jacobs as well, being over 100 yards clear of second place. Derrick Henry of the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland’s Nick Chubb were the only two who seriously challenged Jacobs for the throne.

Las Vegas will have some offseason work to do with Jacobs. The former first-round pick is scheduled to be a free agent with his rookie contract expiring. With Jacobs leading the NFL in rushing, there could be a costly contract coming the Raiders’ way.

Second contracts of running backs have not been friendly to teams in year’s past. However, somebody such as Jacobs may be worth it for Las Vegas. McDaniels and the Raiders will have a new quarterback running the show next year. But getting run game stability may be worth it.