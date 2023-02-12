Raiders’ Darren Waller Makes Fearless Prediction on Travis Kelce

Is Travis Kelce en route to becoming to GOAT at the tight end position? According to fellow NFL tight end Darren Waller, he’s well on his way.

“He’s that good,” Waller told TMZ earlier this week. “I feel like he’ll finish as the greatest tight end of all time. I don’t think that’s farfetched. It’s awesome to see what he does. … It’s incredible. I heard a lot of people saying his job was going to get a lot harder this year with no Tyreek Hill and he wouldn’t have the same level of success.”

Since being drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2013, Kelce has been named to the NFL’s First-Team All-Pro list four different times (2016, 2018, 2020 and 2022). He holds five different NFL records and already has one Super Bowl ring to his credit.

Who’s to say a second Super Bowl win won’t automatically push his to GOAT status? After all, he’s already done so much in the decade since he turned pro.

He does have some stiff competition, though. Tony Gonzalez leads the position with 15,127 career receiving yards. Jason Witten played in the msot games (271) and Antonio Gates holds the record for most touchdowns (116).

Still, Kelce is about to complete his seventh-straight season with 1,000 receiving yards or more. He led all tight ends in catches (110), receiving yards (1,338) and touchdowns (12) this season — all of which rank top-10 in the league for all receivers, not just for the TE position.

Now Kelce has another opportunity to add to his legacy and cement the Chiefs as a modern football dynasty.

Kelce and the Chiefs will face the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET inside State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The Eagles are 1.5-point favorites (-125) over the Chiefs.