Jakobi Meyers Nails Response On Ill-Fated Lateral That Caused His New Team To Beat His Old Team

After four seasons with the New England Patriots, receiver Jakobi Meyers signed a three-year, $33 million contract with the Las Vegas Raiders. And when those two teams met last season, it provided one of the most viral plays of the NFL season. One that Meyers was waiting to be asked about.

“I was waiting on it, I was waiting on it,” Meyers repeated. “Thank you, I appreciate you man, thank you.”

On the last play of the game in their Week 15 matchup when Meyers was a member of the Patriots, he threw a desperate lateral pass that wound up in the hands of his now teammate Chandler Jones. Then the rest is history, as Jones stiff-armed quarterback Mack Jones and took it 48 yards to the house on a walk-off, game-winning play.

“That was a humbling experience,”Meyers said. “As a man, as a football player, that was just tough. I knew what it meant to the team I was on at the time and so it really hurt me. Like I said, family is really big for me so when I went through it in the moment my heart was broken.”

Lessons Learned

There’s no question that Meyers’ blunder was an embarrassing moment. But he used it to make himself better, explaining what he learned from the experience.

“But days after just seeing how guys kind of rallied around me it built me up as a person, and so now I know whenever one of my teammates messes up who I want to be in that situation. Like how I want to help them, what type of love, what type of support I want to give,” Meyers explained.

Jakobi Meyers turned his negative into a positive, and will now bring his knew perspective to a new squad this season.

“Now you’re asking directly what happened, I don’t know. That’s the truth, I really don’t know, I had the ball than I didn’t have the ball you know what I mean? That was the end of it,” Meyers said. “But as far as growth, it taught me a lot about myself and how I want to help people in the future.”