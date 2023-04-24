Las Vegas Reveals Odds for Dallas Cowboys’ Potential First-Round Draft Moves

The Dallas Cowboys enter the 2023 NFL Draft with seven selections, one in each of the seven rounds, beginning with the No. 26 overall pick. Las Vegas oddsmakers released odds this week for that first-round pick and all the possible outcomes.

Despite it being more than two decades since the Cowboys last drafted a tight end, Vegas has the best odds for Dallas to take a tight end with their first pick. The draft is heavy with talent at the position and the Cowboys have shown significant interest in tight ends since the end of the 2023 season. They parted ways with top tight end and second-leading receiver Dalton Schultz, opening the door for a new face at the spot.

Aside from eyeing the NFL’s top choices like Dalton Kincaid and Michael Mayer, Dallas also hosted several others, including Georgia’s Darnell Washington, for top-30 prospect visits this month.

Behind tight end, Vegas favors the Cowboys selecting a defensive lineman or an offensive lineman. Dallas surprised many last year by taking under-rated Tulsa tackle Tyler Smith in the first round. The move panned out well as Smith went on to start at left tackle.

First-Round Pick Odds

Tight End +200 Defensive Lineman +230 Offensive Lineman +375 Running Back +550 Wide Receiver +550 Linebacker +1400 Cornerback +2200 Safety +5000 Kicker/Punter/Long Snapper +10000 Quarterback +10000 Odds via SportsBetting.ag

More on the 2023 NFL Draft

Last week, the Cowboys wrapped up their top-30 prospect visits. Hosting the draftees for private workouts and top-30 visits gives the Cowboys an opportunity to get more face time with the potential picks and get to know them beyond the tape and combine performances.

The NFL’s top-30 visits are reserved for 30 prospects per team and do not involve on-field workouts. They serve as job interviews, on top of medical checkups and meetings with the coaching staff.

The 2023 NFL Draft takes place from Thursday, April 27 through Saturday, April 29 in Kansas City, Missouri. The event location this year is the plaza just outside of Union Station.

Round 1 of the NFL Draft begins at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, Apr. 27. Rounds 2-3 will begin at 7 p.m. ET on Friday, Apr. 28, and Rounds 4-7 will begin at 12 p.m. ET on Saturday, Apr. 29. The draft broadcast runs throughout the weekend on both ESPN and NFL Network.

Following two trades that cost them two fifth-round compensatory picks (No. 161, No. 169), these are the seven draft picks left on the Cowboys board for April.

Round 1, No. 26

Round 2, No. 58

Round 3, No. 90

Round 4, No. 128

Round 5, No. 176*

Round 6, No. 212*

Round 7, No. 243

*Denotes compensatory pick