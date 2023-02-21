Las Vegas TE Darren Waller Says Tom Brady ‘Was a Lock’ To Join the Raiders

When Tom Brady left the New England Patriots, there was a sweepstake to win his services. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers won those services and won a Super Bowl too. Now, Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller is saying that Brady was a lock to go to the Las Vegas Raiders.

“I’ve heard it from multiple sources that I respect and I’ve been close to. They’re like, ‘Yeah, Brady to the Raiders was a lock,'” Waller said.

However, apparently, then-head coach Jon Gruden wasn’t in favor of the deal. So, he blew it up and Tom Brady was on his way to Tampa Bay instead.

UCF president Dana White agreed with Waller. White says that he was a big part of the deal to get Brady to Las Vegas. However, as White explained, it wasn’t just a deal for Tom Brady but for Rob Gronkowski too.

“I worked to put that deal together for Brady and Gronk to come to the Raiders. It was almost a done deal. And at the last minute, Gruden blew the deal up and said that he didn’t want [Brady]. And all hell broke loose, man. It was crazy and Brady was already looking at houses, and it wasn’t being said yet that Gronk was coming,” White said before the 2022 season.

Dana White said that Jon Gruden didn’t want Tom Brady. He wanted to stick with Derek Carr. Brady was mad and Gronkowski confirmed that’s what was going to happen. Gronkowski also said he’s glad they ended up in Tampa Bay.

Now, just a couple of years later, Las Vegas is replacing Carr.

Tom Brady Doesn’t Want Aaron Rodgers to Retire

Green Bay Packers legend Aaron Rodgers is considering his future. That might be in Green Bay, with another team, or even in retirement. However, Tom Brady has made it clear that he doesn’t want Rodgers to retire.

“You know what, I hope he doesn’t retire,” Brady said.

“I think the league needs good quarterbacks and he’s one of the greats. If he retires, it’ll be a sad day for the league. He’s an incredible player.”