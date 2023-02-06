Lawrence Taylor Names His Top 5 NFL Defensive Players of All Time

Bill Belichick, who was the Giants’ defensive coordinator while Lawrence Taylor played there, has often praised LT. He called Taylor the most dominant player in football and many people are inclined to agree, as Taylor is considered one of the best defensive players ever.

Now, Lawrence Taylor has provided his list of the top five defensive players ever. It starts, perhaps unsurprisingly, with himself.

Lawrence Taylor gives his Top 5 defensive players of all-time:⁣

⁣

1. LT⁣

2. Reggie White⁣

3. Deacon Jones⁣

4. Deion Sanders⁣

5. Ronnie Lott⁣

⁣

Noticeably missing: Aaron Donald 🫣⁣

⁣

Watch & Subscribe → https://t.co/JuFhDfdy57 pic.twitter.com/q5l44RJ89U — I AM ATHLETE (@IAMATHLETEpod) February 5, 2023

LT’s top five players ever:

Lawrence Taylor Reggie White Deacon Jones Deion Sanders Ronnie Lott

Immediately, it seems like Taylor has biases in the list. The top three players, including LT himself, are all edge rushers. On top of that, there aren’t any players from the last two decades on his list. Instead, he favored players from his era and earlier.

At the same time, all five of these players were incredibly talented and deserving of this kind of recognition in their own right.

Lawrence Taylor played with the Giants from 1981-1993. There, he had a Hall of Fame career and won two Super Bowls.

Lawrence Taylor Went Viral After the Giants Lost to the Eagles

After the Giants were dominated by the Eagles in the divisional round of the playoffs, Lawrence Taylor went viral for a tweet that he sent.

“Bout to put my pads on,” LT tweeted with a laughing face emoji.

However, Taylor wanted to emphasize that he wasn’t trying to insult the current New York Giants team, which played well above expectations this season, despite going 0-3 against the Eagles. So, he sent out a follow-up tweet.

“Wasn’t meant to be tonight. Proud of our guys…nobody expected them to be here. Hell of a season Big Blue!!” tweeted Taylor. “… THE FUTURE IS BRIGHT.”

Even if Lawrence Taylor was on the field for New York, he probably couldn’t have helped the Giants beat the Eagles this season, anyway.