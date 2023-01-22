Lawrence Taylor Tweet Goes Viral Following Giants Anemic Showing vs. Eagles

Lawrence Taylor knows a thing or two about the Philadelphia Eagles and the New York Giants. Specifically the latter. So it pained him to watch his team get drubbed by their NFC East rival on Saturday.

So much so, Taylor was ready to suit up. At least that’s what he went viral for on Twitter during the game.

Bout to put my pads on 😂 — Lawrence ‘LT’ Taylor (@LT_56) January 22, 2023

“Bout to put my pads on (laughing-face emoji)” tweeted the Giants legend.

However, it was all in jest from Taylor. He was proud of the Giants for making it as far as they did, as he added in some later tweets.

“Wasn’t meant to be tonight. Proud of our guys…nobody expected them to be here. Hell of a season Big Blue!!” tweeted Taylor. “… THE FUTURE IS BRIGHT.”

Maybe Taylor could’ve made the difference for Big Blue. He definitely wouldn’t have allowed the Eagles to dominate the trenches like they did. A one-day contract could’ve worked out wonderfully.

Regardless, the morale is high in New York, as they made it as far as they did in a rebuilding season. As for Philadelphia, a Super Bowl was on their mind since the summer. Much different expectations. And it looks like they could be on their way.

More on the New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles, NFC Divisional Round

Moreover, it wasn’t pretty on Saturday in Philadelphia. The Eagles came out and punched the Giants in the mouth on the first drive, and from there you might as well have turned off your television.

At halftime, Philadelphia led 28-0 — the Giants weren’t in Minnesota anymore. Their offensive line couldn’t handle the defensive pressure, and Daniel Jones was under duress all night long.

However, it was a fantastic season for Brian Daboll’s first go-round, and perhaps they can use the Eagles as an example. Last season, Nick Sirianni’s team was blown-out in the NFC Wild Card by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There’s an irony there somewhere.

Nevertheless, the Eagles await the victor of the Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers. But the NFC Championship Game location is set. Philadelphia will be roaring next weekend.