Lawrence Taylor Unleashes Controversial Take on Which NFL QB is the GOAT

Ask any quarterback who played in the NFL in the 1980s. The scariest sight was seeing a snarling Lawrence Taylor locking eyes with you with the desire to rip out your lungs.

And the refs mostly allowed Lawrence Taylor to terrorize the QBs. This linebacker went by the benign nickname of “L.T.” throughout his career as a New York Giant. But he was so fast and so strong as he pursued the guy with the ball that his mere presence on the field impacted entire game plans.

L.T. turned 64 last week. He still keeps up with the game. And he has some thoughts about quarterbacks who competed after he played his final season in 1993. You benefitted from too many NFL rule changes. So place an asterick next to all those gaudy stats. Specifically, don’t unanimously proclaim that Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback of all time.

It’s certainly a controversial take, but Lawrence Taylor gives the nod to Joe Montana.

“Joe Montana is still my man, still my man,” Lawrence Taylor said this week on the I Am Athlete podcast. “Hey, greatest quarterbacks and stuff, I’m still with Joe Montana. I’m not going with Tom Brady.

“Listen, Tom Brady’s got all the rules on his side. You can’t touch him, you can’t touch him. If you hit him, if you breathe on him, they’re going to throw a flag. I don’t understand how he drops back eight yards and he’s sitting in a little cocoon and they’re not sending people at him, why the defense isn’t sending people.

“If I’m playing, I’m getting in there every play. Even if I was just patting him on the (butt), I’m right there beside him, brother.”

Joe Montana > Tom Brady



‘the greatest quarterback ever? i’m still with Joe Montana. Tom Brady got all the rules on his side.’ — Lawrence Taylor (@LT_56) pic.twitter.com/F4dSCdUjo8 — Ashley Nicole Moss (@AshNicoleMoss) February 7, 2023

It’s certainly true that folks have annointed Tom Brady as the greatest ever without giving much thought to quarterbacks who played before 2000. Joe Montana enjoyed an incredible career from Notre Dame, then onto the 49ers and Chiefs. His speciality was the comeback.

Lawrence Taylor definitely picked a terrific quarterback to champion. After all, Montana led San Francisco to four Super Bowl titles. He won MVP honors for three of the championship games. He never won a Super Bowl with Kansas City. But he did lead the Chiefs to the AFC championship game in 1994. He earned a spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2000.

Lawrence Taylor says Joe Montana is the best quarterback in NFL history, He’s seen here with his wife, Jennifer, during a game this season between the 49ers and Chiefs. (Bob Kupbens/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Here are some of the rule changes Lawrence Taylor mentioned. It is true that Montana benefitted from some of them. In 1978, the NFL switched up its rules so that league teams could start scoring more. Offensive linemen could start extending their arms in pass blocking. And there were significant changes to how defensive backs cover receivers.

By 1993, a quarterback who rolled out of the pocket could throw the ball away without penalty, even if there were no receivers nearby. Two years later, officials started flagging defenders for how hard they hit a quarterback when they sacked him. Then came tweaks in regards to when a quarterback fumbles as he’s in the pocket.

Even the great Lawrence Taylor would see his statistics drop in this era. He won NFL MVP honors in 1986. That’s the year he notched 20.5 sacks. He registered in double-digit quarterback sacks from 1984 through 1990. No defensive player has won MVP since then.

So listen to L.T. He literally knows what kind of pressure quarterbacks face these days.