Lawyer for Michael Irvin is ‘Mad as Hell’ Over New Development in Alleged Misconduct Case

The lawyer of Pro Football Hall of Fame receiver Michael Irvin is “mad as hell” over Marriott’s refusal to provide the surveillance video which shows the interaction between Irvin and the hotel employee who filed a misconduct claim against him.

“I’m mad as hell that they’re hiding this stuff that is so relevant to my client’s livelihood,” attorney Levi McCarthern told Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. “I think it is terrible they’re doing that. I don’t know what’s on the video. None of us have gotten to see it. But I sure think that, at a minimum, Michael has got a right to see the video.”

Video of the interaction should be coming soon. A judge ordered that the Phoenix Marriott must turn over all video evidence it possesses regarding the alleged encounter. Additionally, the judge ordered the name of Irvin’s accuser must be provided, as well as anyone else who filed a complaint against the former wide receiver.

Irvin’s attorney, Levi McCathern, requested the video footage from the hotel in a motion filed Thursday. Later in the day, the judge granted the request, per TMZ Sports. The rulings remain operative unless Marriott convinces the federal judge to overturn them.

The alleged encounter between Irvin and the woman occurred on Feb. 5. NFL Network made the decision to send Irvin home after receiving the complaint, though few details were provided. Irvin has filed a $100 million lawsuit against the accuser.

Michael Irvin Fires Back at Accusations

According to Irvin, he had dinner and drinks with former NFL linebacker Michael Brooks and following the dinner, had a brief conversation with a woman in the hotel lobby before heading to his room.

“Honestly, I’m a bit baffled with it all,” Irvin said. “This all happened in a 45-second conversation in the lobby. When I got back after going out… I came into the lobby, and I talked to somebody, I talked to this girl. I don’t know her, and I talked to her for about 45 seconds.”

Irvin added that he shook hands with the woman before they went their separate ways. But, he doesn’t exactly remember the specific details of their conversation, just that there was no inappropriate physical contact.

“I don’t really recall that conversation, to tell you the truth,” Irvin said. “We were out drinking. It was just a friendly conversation. ‘What’s up?’ I don’t even know.… I am totally perplexed.