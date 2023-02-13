WATCH: LeBron James Reacts to Getting Booed at Super Bowl

LeBron James may have made NBA history earlier this week, but that hasn’t stopped him from being as polarizing as ever.

A noted football fan, the Los Angeles Lakers star traveled to Arizona for Super Bow LVIl. When showed on the Jumbotron during the game, fans in attendance had a visceral reaction.

Check out James being booed by the Super Bowl crowd, to which he had a tremendous response.

They boo’ed LeBron and he put the crown on his head 😂👑 pic.twitter.com/EdBRJ7L6E7 — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) February 13, 2023

Whether you love or hate James, the crown gesture in response to the booing is simply fantastic. No matter what you think, he’s still royalty when it comes to sports in general.

Alas, LeBron James even took to Twitter after the game, sharing his disdain for the holding call that ultimately sealed the fate of the Philadelphia Eagles. When he eventually takes his last shot, King James could make a fascinating analyst.

WATCH: Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Gets Booed at Super Bowl LVII

Moreover, LeBron James wasn’t the only person to be booed by the Super Bowl crowd. The Eagles fans attending the Super Bowl in person let Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott know he can’t escape their wrath.

Yes, Philly fans booed the Cowboys quarterback in a pre-game ceremony. Prescott was on hand to accept the NFL award for the Walter Payton Man of the Year. He earned the honor not for beating the Eagles or other teams. Rather, Prescott picked up the trophy for his good work in the community.

So we’re thinking Eagles fans probably would boo Jesus if he wore a Cowboys jersey. We already know they’re no fans of Santa Claus since they like to throw snowballs at him. As for Prescott, you may not like his play on the field, but he’s a standup guy off of it. He started his non-profit to honor his mother, who died of breast cancer.

Dak Prescott laughed when he heard the boos. “Philly fans,” he said. Yes, Philly fans.

Outsider’s Suzanne Halliburton contributed to this article.