The Chicago Bears made a big-time move on Thursday, hiring Big Ten Conference commissioner Kevin Warren to be the next president and CEO of the franchise. NBA superstar LeBron James is a huge fan of the addition.

James took to social media on Thursday to congratulate Warren on landing the new gig.

“Major (shoutout) to my brother Kevin Warren on being name(d) the President & CEO of the Chicago Bears,” James wrote. “Amazing my guy! Best of luck.”

Warren returns to the NFL after a three-year run as the commissioner of the Big Ten. Though he was hired in 2019, it wasn’t until the calendar turned to 2020 that he took over complete responsibility.

It’s always cool to see these kind of moments on social media. James, a well-known Ohio State fan, seemingly liked what he saw from Warren when he was in charge of the Big Ten.

It’ll be interesting to see how Warren adjusts back to the NFL life and if he can fix a Bears organization that has struggled for the past decade.

Kevin Warren Brings Experience to Chicago

The Chicago Bears are bringing an experienced NFL executive into the front office in Kevin Warren. He worked in the league for 21 years before taking over as the commissioner of the Big Ten Conference.

He’ll have his hands full in trying to steer the Bears back in the right direction, though. Since 2011, Chicago has produced a winning record only two times and reached the playoffs twice. This year, the Bears finished with a 3-14 record.

The Bears have had five different head coaches during that span.

“Kevin is a man of integrity, respect and excellence, all of which are critical core values of the Chicago Bears, and we welcome his perspective and diverse thought to lead this storied organization,” said Bears Chairman George H. McCaskey. “He is a proven leader who has many times stepped outside of his comfort zone to challenge status quo for unconventional growth and prosperity. In this role, Warren will serve in the primary leadership position of the franchise to help bring the next Super Bowl championship trophy home to Bears fans.”

Prior to his role with the Big Ten, Warren worked in the NFL for 21 seasons with three different organizations. He started with the St. Louis Rams (1997-2000), joined the Detroit Lions (2001-03) and spent a majority of his NFL career with the Minnesota Vikings (2005-19).