lebron-james-slammed-for-tweet-supporting-deshaun-watson

While watching the Cleveland Browns take on the Washington Commanders, LeBron James took to Twitter to praise quarterback DeShaun Watson. However, the NBA superstar was met with some criticism.

In his latest tweet, LeBron James praised DeShaun Watson for helping the Browns dominate against the Commanders. “Yessir D Watson!!” James declared about the NFL quarterback. “Another one. That boy getting his rhythm back!”

Yessir D Watson!! Another one. That boy getting his rhythm back! #Browns — LeBron James (@KingJames) January 1, 2023

Despite DeShaun Watson’s reputation, and his being accused of sexual assault and harassment by over a dozen women, James seemed to think that giving the infamous football player some credit for the game. As predicted, the tweet didn’t age well. This included criticism towards James. “Supporting sexual predators,” one Twitter user wrote. “MJ is the GOAT.”

Another Twitter user also wrote, “You stopped being a Cowboys fan because of Jerry Jones but you are now actively rooting for Deshaun Watson!?”

While bringing in another NBA legend into the conversation, a Twitter user stated, “this is why Michael Jordan is the GOAT.”

DeShaun Watson Spoke Out About the Allegations Made Against Him

DeShaun Watson previously spoke out about the situation with the women accusing him of assault and harassment. In an interview, Watson said, “I want to say that I’m truly sorry to all of the women that I have impacted in this situation. The decisions that I made in my life that put me in this position I would definitely like to have back, but I want to continue to move forward and grow and learn and show that I am a true person of character and I am going to keep pushing forward”

Watson then stated he knows he has a lot of work to do to be ready to play. “But also, the biggest thing is I want to continue counseling and I want to make sure that I’m growing as a person, as an individual for my decision-making on and off the field. I want to make sure that I’m just evolving in the community as much as possible, and that is for the Cleveland community, that is the NFL community and beyond.”

Watson ended up settling 23 of the 24 civil suits filed against him earlier this summer. The NFL also suspended Watson for the first 11 games of the 2022 regular season. He was reinstated on November 28th and officially added to the Cleveland Browns roster. He started against his former team, the Houston Texans. It was also the first NFL game he had played in 700 days.

At the time of his interview, Watson stated he was super excited to play with his new teammates. He was also ready to go out and compete. “Each and every snap, I want to make sure I cherish that,” he added. “Because I’m not sure when the next time I’ll be able to get out there with those guys again.”