Legal Expert Has Hard Truth for Brett Favre in Lawsuit vs. Pat McAfee, Shannon Sharpe

Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre launched a lawsuit against Pat McAfee and Shannon Sharper for defamation. The lawsuit relates to the Mississippi welfare scandal that Favre is reportedly involved in.

Now, Dan Lust, a legal expert and sports attorney, has a hard truth for Favre regarding his lawsuit.

“I was not necessarily surprised to see a lawsuit against the Mississippi state auditor. But I was genuinely surprised to see two members of the sports media sued, and they happen to be two high-profile individuals,” Lust told Awful Announcing.

“In normal defamation cases, the standard is to show that the statement made was false and that it harmed someone’s reputation in a financial matter. That’s the standard for normal individuals. When it comes to comments about a public figure, there’s a heightened standard of what we refer to as actual malice. That heightened standard is created because people understand public figures are newsworthy, and they don’t want to quell free speech when it pertains to public figures. So, they want to have a heightened bar for a public figure to sue someone.”

Because Brett Favre is a public figure, his lawsuit is dealing with that heightened bar. That means he has to prove multiple things. First, he must prove that their allegations are false. Then, he needs to prove that they knew those allegations were false but repeated them maliciously anyway.

“The main thing for McAfee and Sharpe’s purpose is this defense of actual malice. Favre will have to show that not just that the statement was false but essentially that McAfee and Sharpe… that they knew that the statement was false but said it anyway or they just recklessly proceeded without knowing if it was true or false. That’s a very high burden,” Lust said.

Pat McAfee Responded to Brett Favre’s Lawsuit

On the Pat McAfee Show, McAfee took the time to respond to Brett Favre’s lawsuit. He, to put it mildly, wasn’t impressed.

“I’m getting sued by Brett Favre. We made it boys. Let’s raise our drinks. When we started this little show in the basement of a house that certainly was haunted and the mics rarely worked and we talked for an hour and a half on numerous occasions and found out we weren’t recording — this show has grown so much that we’re lucky to be live from Radio Row. We’re lucky to have a little bit of say in sports. We’re thankful that we have the opportunity every day to be part of the sports media world,” McAfee said.

“And I guess whenever you get a little bit too big, you fly a little bit too close to the sun. I’m getting sued, alongside Shannon Sharpe and an auditor from Mississippi, by Brett f*ckin’ Favre.”