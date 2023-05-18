Legendary member of Steelers staff announces retirement, buys season tickets

Only the most hardcore Steelers fans likely knew his name, but just about every rookie prospect in the NFL recognized his voice.

Steelers scout Mark Gorscak announced his retirement this week. Scouts typically toil behind the scenes as they gather information on players the team might draft or sign. But in late February every year, Gorscak traveled to Indianapolis for the NFL Scouting Combine. He was the official starter of the 40-yard dash.

“I have young people come up to me and say I’ve been waiting for this moment my whole life,” Gorscak told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “I said, ‘what the combine?’ And they said, ‘No, you starting me in the 40. I’ve been watching you since I was a little kid.’ That’s humbling.”

Mark Gorscak, as a long-time scout for the Steelers, was the official starter of the 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine.Indiana. (Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

Gorscak informed the Post-Gazette about his retirement plans. He blinked back tears as he talked about the nearly three decades he spent working for Pittsburgh. A ton of his job involved travel. Gorscak estimated that one third of his Steelers career was spent at Marriott hotels. (Must get the hotel points).

He had an old-school routine he followed. He’d show up at the football offices of whatever school he was visiting. And he’d bring at least two dozen doughnuts. He’d call that paying his rent for the day. And he’d spend the day digging up info on the school’s draft-eligible players.

Gorscak may not be receiving a Steelers paycheck anymore, but he bought his season tickets. You can’t get rid of him that easily.

The super scout worked for the Steelers for 28 years. Most of his territory was in the south. However, this past season, he scouted players in the Midwest.

He told the Post-Gazette about one of his more entertaining stories from the road.

“I was at Alabama one time,” he said. “I used to sneak in the side door with the players for workouts. (And) I went upstairs and there was a young graduate assistant up there. It’s 7:15 in the morning. He gets real excited and asks how I got in there. ‘Who are you?’ I said ‘I’m Mark Gorscak from the Steelers.’ And he said, ‘Yeah, but how did you get in here?’ I said, ‘I’m the most interesting scout in the world. I have one fingerprint and one code for all schools.’ He said, ‘You do?’”