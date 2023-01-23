Legendary NFL Running Back Asks for Prayers

Legendary NFL running back Thurman Thomas took to Twitter on Sunday to ask for prayers.

Thomas’ mother, who had been battling breast cancer, saw her condition worsen. Ultimately, this led to her death on Saturday, January 21st.

“Please keep my family in your prayers. Recently, my mother’s breast cancer took an awful turn. I’m very sad to say that she lost her battle yesterday. For all of you that knew her, thank you for being part of her wonderful life. You were the best mom to me,” Thurman Thomas wrote.

Along with the message, Thurman Thomas posted a picture of him with his mother. The future NFL star is playing football with her in the photo.

Thurman Thomas played football at Oklahoma State before being drafted by the Buffalo Bills in 1988, winning the NFL MVP in 1991. Ultimately, he would be elected to both the College and Pro Football Hall of Fames.

