Legendary Patriots quarterback reveals true feelings toward Mac Jones

Drew Bledsoe is a believer in Mac Jones being the quarterback of both the now and the future of the New England Patriots.

Bledsoe, the former Patriots quarterback who made three Pro Bowl appearances in New England, recently said on the “Off The Pike” podcast that Jones has what it takes to become a franchise quarterback.

“First of all, he’s very well-respected in the locker room and the organization,” Bledsoe said, via Pats Pulpit. “He works his butt off. He’s not going to overpower anybody, he’s not [Kansas City Chiefs quarterback] Pat Mahomes, but within the framework of an offense he can be very, very efficient.

“I think he can be a franchise quarterback, but they’ve got to make sure that they have the right offense and the right pieces around him in order for that to work. He’s never going to be [Baltimore Ravens quarterback] Lamar Jackson and just go take over a game with his legs, or with his arm strength, but within the confines of the position of playing quarterback, he can be very, very good at that as long as they put the right pieces and the right plan around him.”

Jones, 24, took a step back in 2022 after earning a Pro Bowl nod the year prior and leading New England to the playoffs. Under the new offensive coaching regime of Matt Patricia and Joe Judge, the 2021 first-round pick threw for 2,997 yards with 14 touchdowns and 11 interceptions on 65.2% passing. With Bill O’Brien taking the reins as the offensive coordinator, Jones is looking for much more success in 2023.

Patriots Not Sold on Mac Jones?

According to Pro Football Talk, head coach Bill Belichick shopped Jones around during the offseason. A complete list of teams remains unknown, though a few included the Las Vegas Raiders, Washington Commanders, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Houston Texans.

Belichick had already added fuel to rumors New England wasn’t sold on Jones after he declined to name him the team’s starter during last month’s NFL Owners Meetings in Phoenix.

“Everybody will get a chance to play,” Belichick said when asked about a potential competition between Jones and Bailey Zappe. “We’ll play the best player.”

Patriots owner Robert Kraft had a far different message on Jones than that of Belichick. He openly praised Jones and said that he struggled last season due to some failed experiments.

“I’m a big fan of Mac,” Kraft said. “He came to us as a rookie. He quarterbacked in his rookie season and did a very fine job I thought. We made the playoffs. I think we experimented with some things last year that frankly didn’t work when it came to him, in my opinion.”