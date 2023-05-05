Leighton Vander Esch opens up about impact of Dan Quinn’s decision to stay with Dallas

The Dallas Cowboys re-signed and added several key play-makers for the 2023 season this spring, but the biggest win for Mike McCarthy and the team was not a roster move. On Wednesday, star linebacker Leighton Vander Esch opened up about the impact of defensive coordinator Dan Quinn’s decision to stay with Dallas.

In the former first-rounder’s eyes, keeping Quinn in the fold shows fans and the rest of the league that the Cowboys’ goal is to win a Super Bowl title in 2023.

“Just the culture and the vibe that he brings in the room every single day is unmatched,” Vander Esch told reporters at the Reliant Home Run Derby. “I’ve said it a hundred times, his energy that he carries with him is contagious. It makes you want to be around him.

“He literally could have went and got a head coaching job pretty much anywhere that he wanted. And the fact that he stayed here with us, it showed us how much he cared about us and this crew, and really what we can do. We have another opportunity to do that this year and get even better and go for that trophy. That’s our goal and there ain’t going to be nothing short of it.”

After leading the Cowboys’ defense to a first-place finish in takeaways and sixth-place finish in points allowed per game in the regular season, Quinn interviewed with the Cardinals, Colts and Broncos for their open jobs. Ultimately, he decided to continue building on his defense in order to win it all in Dallas.

Micah Parsons moving to full-time DE for Cowboys

As one of several defensive changes this offseason, Quinn is making Micah Parsons a full-time defensive end. Parsons already dramatically shifted his snap counts from 2021 to 2022. He played 498 snaps at linebacker in 2021 and just 171 in 2022. Now, he’s taking even more decisive action to officially become one of the best defensive ends in the league.

Apparently, Parsons has not been with most of his teammates back in Frisco, Texas, where they are participating in the voluntary offseason workout program.

The former first-rounder revealed to reporters on Wednesday that he is planning to continue working out in Austin.

While in Austin, he’s not only working out but also bulking up his 6-foot-3, 245-pound frame. Although he proved lethal at his size on the edge in the past, the linebacker now wants to officially call the defensive line his home.

Compared to the league’s 2022 sack leaders, Parsons’ current listed weight is roughly 20 to 30 pounds less. Nick Bosa is 6-foot-4, 266 pounds. Meanwhile, Myles Garrett is 6-foot-4, 272 pounds.

After the news broke on Twitter, Parsons tweeted about his current weight goals.

“Lol people [hear] bulk and think I’m going from 246- 270!!” Parsons said. “If you seen any of my videos I’m still very slim and I’m putting on good weight! I’m standing at 252 currently! I will not surpass 255 at anytime in my career! This is just me putting on more muscle to carry the load!”