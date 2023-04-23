LeSean McCoy Ripped Over Freezing Cold Davis-Garcia Take

A word to the wise: don’t trust LeSean McCoy when making any wagers on boxing. Although the former NFL running back claims to “know a lot,” he’s getting torched for his take on the Gervonta “Tank” Davis-Ryan Garcia fight.

Davis knocked out Garcia in the seventh round of Saturday night’s fight in Las Vegas with a punishing body blow. But before the fight, McCoy predicted that Garcia would outlast Davis in the ring.

“First of all you ever seen Tank? Tank is real small, small arms,” McCoy said. “Ryan’s tall, long arms. Power, speed. And who has Tank fought? He hasn’t fought anybody that’s good.”

Yo LeSean McCoy what you gotta say about this now that you seen Gervonta Davis make Ryan Garcia quit??? @CutonDime25



— Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) April 23, 2023

“Tank takes a lot of hits and then eventually he knocks them out. When you fight somebody with power, you’re gonna move a lot. … I know a lot. I know a lot.”

Well, maybe McCoy doesn’t know quite as much as he thought. After Saturday night’s result, the former Philadelphia Eagle took quite a bit of heat for this freezing cold take.

“His takes are garbage on football what did you expect his takes on boxing would be good?” wrote on Twitter account.

— Bengals Swerve (@BengalSwerve) April 23, 2023

“Example of not knowing boxing,” another Twitter user wrote. “Garcia is average. 1 dimensional. Has potential tho.”

A third user wrote, “McCoy going out sad.”

At the end of the video, McCoy also mentioned that he wagered about $20,000 on the fight. So, Saturday wasn’t the best night the former NFL running back has ever had.

Mike Tyson Sees Comparisons Between Himself Tank Davis

Let’s shift from LeSean McCoy to someone who might actually know a thing or two about boxing. Mike Tyson spoke with TMZ Sports before Saturday night’s fight between Davis and Garcia.

The former heavyweight champ said he’s starting to see why people compare Davis to himself. Even though “Tank” is smaller in stature, he packs one hell of a punch.

“Tank is very comfortable fighting taller people because when he fights he catapults himself, and pushes himself in the air, so it makes it very difficult to stop his attack cause it’s very awkward when you’re in the air, normally you have no power,” Tyson said. “But, the way which he catapults himself, it’s almost like a gun being fired. He flies right into you with every ounce of power.

“I understand them now when they say he fights like Mike Tyson ’cause he flies through the air which is normally bad positioning, you have no power in the air. But, for him and myself, our stoutness to the ground, as I said before, catapults us like being shot like a bow and arrow and the force is unstoppable.”

If Davis continues to deliver knockout punches, the comparisons to Tyson will only grow.