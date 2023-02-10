Lids Reveals the Top-Selling NFL Hats in Each State

The popular clothing store Lids has released its top-selling NFL hats for each state from this past season.

For the most part, the teams in the states they play finished with the top-selling hat but there were a few exceptions. The Dallas Cowboys beat out the Carolina Panthers in North Carolina. In addition, the Philadelphia Eagles technically topped both the New York Giants and New York Jets in New Jersey.

The Cowboys had the most states on the list with eight followed by the Las Vegas Raiders with five. There are three states not included on the list: Idaho, Vermont and Wyoming.

IYKYK…



We are ready to stir the pot today 👀 What surprises you? pic.twitter.com/6MfPnuFj10 — Lids (@lids) February 7, 2023

Joe Burrow is best-selling NFL embroidered hat at Lids

Lids also sells its NFL hats with an “EmbroidiGraph” option, which is hat with a players autograph embroidered on it.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was the No. 1 selling player in this regarded followed by Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson and San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle.

The 49ers had three players in the top 10 with wide receiver Deebo Samuel and defensive end Nick Bosa.

Compared to NFL jersey sales where quarterbacks led the way, only three quarterbacks finished in the top 10 of the embroidered hats rankings: Burrow, Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Four different wide receivers made the list.