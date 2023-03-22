Lions OL Graham Glasgow Had the Best Reason for Choosing to Sign With Detroit

After his release by the Denver Broncos, offensive lineman Graham Glasgow made it a mission to get back on one specific roster. The team in question? The squad that drafted him in 2016: The Detroit Lions.

And Glasgow’s return to Detroit was fueled by a number of reasons. First and foremost, Glasgow is reuniting with a handful of buddies from his first stint with the Lions.

“To play with some of my friends,” Glasgow said to MLive’s Kyle Meinke. “To play with Taylor [Decker], to play with Frank [Ragnow]. It just came down to I wanted to be a part of that O-line room. I wanted to be back with my buddies. I wanted to be a part of this team.”

Glasgow’s path back to Detroit took a pitstop in Denver

The Jim Caldwell-era Lions drafted Glasgow out of Michigan in the middle rounds of the 2016 draft. Glasgow signed a four-year deal with the Broncos in free agency ahead of the 2020 season. That year, then-Lions head coach Matt Patricia lost his job and set in motion the current coaching regime.

In the two seasons since, Detroit has become a feisty outfit and outperformed expectations in 2022. As such, numerous free agents had interest in joining the Lions. Glasgow was no different in that regard.

“That was something that I was really excited about when I was looking at places to go,” Glasgow said. “Just in general, seeing how they started last year 1-6 (last year) and they ended up winning I think it was like eight of their last however many games. It takes a certain type of team and a certain group of players to be able to do that. To be able to have the mental strength (to do that), because a lot of people would just throw in the towel at that point, but just going out there and seeing them succeed made me really want to come here to be part of this moment.”

Given the history of the Lions, it’s jarring to hear players from inside and outside the organization speak as such. Whatever head coach Dan Campbell and GM Brad Holmes have built is viewed favorably by free agents and the like. And it’s quite the turn from the bitterness that embodied the end of the Patricia era.

Glasgow sees it, and wanted back in as part of what the Lions are building.

“To be able to come back and be a part of something special is important to me,” Glasgow said.